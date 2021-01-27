With ascending Tyler Burton, UR rises to challenge of Saint Louis, A-10's toughness standard

Tyler Burton’s indubitable ascension as an A-10 force benefited Richmond every game this season. The upcoming one is where the Spiders need the 6-foot-7 sophomore the most.
Saint Louis, ranked No. 22 and the A-10’s toughness standard, plays at the Robins Center Friday night.
A quick refresher on the last time UR and SLU got together is instructive. The Billikens converted 12 of their 14 first-half baskets in the lane, went to the free-throw line 14 more times, and limited Richmond to 39.7% shooting. UR’s primary inside players, Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo, combined to go 5 for 17.
The Spiders, who had six days to prepare, fell 74-58 last Jan. 11, and also lost guard Blake Francis for six games because of a fractured sternum suffered in a scrum for a loose ball.
The SLU-UR meeting before that, in the second round of the 2019 A-10 tournament at New York’s Barclays Center, the Billikens won 71-68 by overwhelming Richmond on the glass 42-20. In the second half of that one, Richmond was outrebounded 27-6.
Burton was in his 15th college game when Richmond and Saint Louis met last season. He played 14 minutes off the bench, took one shot, and committed four fouls. In six A-10 games this season, Burton averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. More importantly he provided tenacity the Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) will need against the Billikens (7-2, 0-1 A-10), who will arrive at the Robins Center with a rebounding margin of plus-9.3.
“We’ve just got to be really tough,” said UR junior forward Matt Grace, who scored a career-high 10 in Richmond’s 79-56 win at Saint Joseph’s Tuesday, when Burton scored a career-high 25. “All five of us, we’ve just got to collectively rebound, box out, and really just toughen up against those guys.”
Grace recognized Friday's game for what it is, beyond its connection to the A-10 standings. He called it a "resume-building" opportunity, as that applies to NCAA tournament inclusion.
Richmond and Saint Louis will meet at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in the A-10’s Friday-night slot that’s become an attractive showcase for the league. The A-10 preseason poll had the Spiders on top and SLU second.
“I really wish we would have fans because it would be such a great atmosphere,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose Spiders are scheduled to visit Saint Louis on Feb. 26. “The two teams are both good, but very different, built differently. It’s a little bit of a different style. They’re so strong and physical, and recruit to that. We’re always trying to be stronger and more physical.
“A nationally ranked team, you get a chance to play on your home floor, we need to go out and play our style of basketball, and play it at a really high level.”
The Billikens lost 76-71 to Dayton Tuesday, SLU’s first game since Dec. 23, and its first A-10 game. Coach Travis Ford’s team failed to play seven games because of its COVID-related shutdown. More than half of the Billikens tested positive, as did Ford.
Ford said he discussed with different coaches how they’re handling the pandemic’s effect on their operations, “but nobody has been through what we’ve been through,” he said. “Now, there are some teams that have been out a long period of time, but most of their players were not positive.”
NOTE: Fordham and coach Jeff Neubauer, a Richmond assistant during the 1990s under Bill Dooley and John Beilein, parted ways Tuesday. Neubauer coached the Rams for six years, and they went 61-104.
Fordham, which averages 49.9 points, will be led through the remainder of the season by associate head coach Michael DePaoli. The Spiders on Feb. 23 meet Fordham, which did not play any nonconference games and was 1-7 in the A-10.
