With ascending Tyler Burton, UR rises to confront No. 22 SLU, A-10's rebound hound

“We’ve just got to be really tough,” said UR junior forward Matt Grace, who scored a career-high 10 in Richmond’s 79-56 win at Saint Joseph’s Tuesday, when Burton scored a career-high 25. “All five of us, we’ve just got to collectively rebound, box out, and really just toughen up against those guys.”

Burton (13.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg) is on track to be the first Spider to average 8 or more boards since Charles Stephens averaged 8.3 as a 6-5 freshman during the 1998-99 season.

Grace recognized Friday's game for what it is, beyond its connection to the A-10 standings. He called it a "resume-building" opportunity, as that applies to NCAA tournament inclusion.

Richmond and Saint Louis will meet at 6:30 p.m., on ESPN2 in the A-10’s Friday-night slot that’s become an attractive showcase for the league. The A-10 preseason poll had the Spiders on top and SLU second.

“I really wish we would have fans because it would be such a great atmosphere,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose Spiders are scheduled to visit Saint Louis on Feb. 26. “The two teams are both good, but very different, built differently. It’s a little bit of a different style. They’re so strong and physical, and recruit to that. We’re always trying to be stronger and more physical.