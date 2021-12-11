With banner, UR's Jacob Gilyard will always have place in Robins Center

In the giving season, a tribute to a thief was added to the Robins Center.

The University of Richmond honored guard Jacob Gilyard before Saturday night’s game against Toledo by attaching a banner dedicated to Gilyard’s status as the NCAA Division I career steals leader to a wall high on the side opposite the bench areas.

“It was probably the best moment of my life, if I’m being honest with you,” Gilyard said of the pregame ceremony. He set the record in last Sunday’s win at Northern Iowa.

Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 fifth-year senior from Kansas City, Mo., had five steals in the 72-69 win over the Rockets, who led by 19 early in the second half. Gilyard’s NCAA career record is now 391 after he made two in the final five seconds to secure the victory.

“He doesn’t knock it off somebody’s foot, or knock it out of bounds. It just seems like he has it in his possession,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard's knack for steals. “I thought he was terrific.”

Gilyard also had 13 points, all in the second half, and 7 assists.