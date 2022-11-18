With CAA championship on line, Spiders win in air, Tribe win on ground

The University of Richmond announced Thursday night that Robins Stadium is sold out (8,200 capacity) for William & Mary’s Saturday Capital Cup visit, a fitting frame for a rivalry first played in 1898, and this year spiced by CAA Football championship and FCS playoffs ramifications.

The Spiders (8-2, 6-1 CAA), ranked No. 11 in the FCS poll, can clinch the league championship and automatic FCS playoff bid with a victory. The No. 8 Tribe (9-1, 6-1), if successful in the 133rd meeting with UR, can claim at least a share of the championship and perhaps an outright title, depending on New Hampshire’s Saturday fate.

UNH (7-3, 6-1), which the Spiders beat and the Tribe did not face, is tied for first place with UR and W&M, and concludes its regular season at Maine. If W&M and UNH prevail to finish 7-1 in league competition, they would share the championship.

The CAA’s third tiebreaker – point differential in conference games - would be applied to determine the league’s automatic bid to the playoffs because the first two considerations (head-to-head competition, results vs. common opponents) fail to break the tie.

With the championship and automatic bid would almost certainly go a top-eight seed in the 24-team FCS playoffs, a first-round bye, and a minimum of one postseason home game. The FCS tournament field will be announced Sunday afternoon (12:30, ESPNU).

“There are so many things that are wrapped up into this particular game,” said W&M coach Mike London, a UR grad, a former Spiders defensive back/captain, and the coach of Richmond’s 2008 FCS championship team.

“Just thankful and very grateful to be in the position to talk about being relevant here at the end of the season.”

The Tribe haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, and the Spiders’ last trip came in 2016.

“Sitting here in November, five years of being here, this is really the first time that we’ve played meaningful football games that … are going to determine our future,” said Richmond fifth-year senior offensive tackle Joe More.

“And because of that, I feel like there’s a lot more fire and passion that the team’s playing with.”

Richmond leads the series 64-63-5.

“That’s a pretty good rivalry right there,” said sixth-year Spiders coach Russ Huesman, an assistant coach at W&M for 13 years (1984-97). He acknowledged the Tribe’s quality, but added, “I believe we’ve got an excellent football team that can compete with anybody.”

Richmond leads the CAA in rushing defense (108 ypg), and W&M ranks third nationally in rushing (277 ypg). That game within the game may determine who celebrates after the game.

“We don’t think that, no matter what offense we’re going against, that they’re going to be able to come into our house especially and then run the ball down our throat. We just really don’t expect that,” said UR defensive end Marlem Louis.

“We’re going to go out there and be as physical as we can because whoever is more physical is basically the team that’s going to win that type of battle.”

Richmond features one of the FCS' top quarterbacks in Reece Udinski, who ranks second nationally in completion percentage (75.2) and first in completions per game (29.7).

“He has a lot of control, I think, over everybody and just the situation," said UR receiver Jakob Herres. "Everybody has the utmost confidence in him. I know I do. I have the most confidence probably in him more than any other player I know, to be honest."

The Tribe and Spiders lost their CAA games to Elon, and come into Saturday streaking. UR has won five straight and W&M’s winning string is six.