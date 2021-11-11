With Danny Rocco's Blue Hens visiting, Spiders' keep chasing positive TO margin

Go from top to bottom in the standings and generally, turnover margin reflects the order. The Spiders have committed 18 turnovers (11 fumbles, seven interceptions), and gained 12.

“Not good. We turn it over too many times offensively, way too many times. We can’t do it,” said Huesman.

He said he would like his defense to cause more, but it's difficult to ask for additional input from a group that's one of the league's finest in so many other categories.

“We can’t turn the ball over on offense like we have and expect to beat good, quality teams. We have to improve on that. It gets emphasized," said Huesman. "We’re not in great shape there.”

Richmond, which has won two straight after a five-game losing streak, needs a pair of victories in its final two games (Delaware, at W&M) to finish with its first full-season winning record since 2017, when the Spiders went 6-5.

Prior to that, UR advanced to the playoffs three consecutive years (2014-16) and won at least one postseason game each trip with Danny Rocco as coach. He returns Saturday as Delaware’s fifth-year coach.