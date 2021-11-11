With Danny Rocco's Blue Hens visiting, Spiders' keep chasing positive TO margin

Sift through the University of Richmond’s four full seasons since it last qualified for the FCS playoffs, and one damning stat ties them together.
Turnover margin.
The Spiders (4-5, 2-4 CAA) head into Saturday’s meeting with visiting Delaware (5-4, 3-3 CAA) ranked last among CAA teams in turnover margin (minus-6). Richmond also ranked last in 2019 and 2018, and was seventh among 12 teams in 2017.
This aggravates fifth-year coach Russ Huesman for several reasons, one of which is he knows from personal experience how an impressive turnover margin can function as a team's foundation for greatness. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2008 Richmond team that won the FCS championship. Those Spiders completed a 13-3 season with a turnover margin of plus-24.
Turnover margin seems particularly important in the CAA, a league with members that over the years are evenly matched, aside from James Madison. This season’s standings have the Dukes on top, as usual, along with Villanova. Both are 5-1 in conference competition. At the bottom is 1-6 Albany.
In the middle are nine teams that have records ranging from 4-2 to 2-4. Five of them are 3-3.
“The CAA is a league that beats itself up,” said Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore. And from Huesman: “From week to week, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s nuts every week ... If you look back at it, I would guarantee it comes down to turnovers.”
Go from top to bottom in the standings and generally, turnover margin reflects the order. The Spiders have committed 18 turnovers (11 fumbles, seven interceptions), and gained 12.
“Not good. We turn it over too many times offensively, way too many times. We can’t do it,” said Huesman.
He said he would like his defense to cause more, but it's difficult to ask for additional input from a group that's one of the league's finest in so many other categories.
“We can’t turn the ball over on offense like we have and expect to beat good, quality teams. We have to improve on that. It gets emphasized," said Huesman. "We’re not in great shape there.”
Richmond, which has won two straight after a five-game losing streak, needs a pair of victories in its final two games (Delaware, at W&M) to finish with its first full-season winning record since 2017, when the Spiders went 6-5.
Prior to that, UR advanced to the playoffs three consecutive years (2014-16) and won at least one postseason game each trip with Danny Rocco as coach. He returns Saturday as Delaware’s fifth-year coach.
“We were treated really well, and we had five really exciting seasons, and our family really enjoyed Richmond,” Rocco said this week. “It’s a little nostalgic just to watch the [Spiders] film.
"It’s a special place and we certainly treasured our time there … You get a degree from the University of Richmond and you play four or five, or maybe six years of football, I mean that’s a pretty neat experience for these guys to have.
“It is nostalgic, and I’ll kind of deal with that when I get there probably, thank you.”
Five other members of the Blues Hens staff worked for Rocco at UR.
Note: Richmond has been playing football since 1881, so this situation may have previously arisen. Probably not. The Spiders on the next two Saturdays face teams directed by former UR coaches: Rocco and W&M's Mike London, who led the Spiders to their 2008 national title.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor