With EKG fortification, Spiders women's hoops aiming for A-10 elevation

Graduate transfer Emilija Krista Grava committed to the University of Richmond women’s basketball program in May, and the Spiders acquired a highly decorated 6-foot-2 forward from Latvia with something Coach Aaron Roussell very much appreciates: experience.

EKG, as she is known at UR, was a three-time, first team All-Northeast Conference player who made 90 starts at Wagner. Grava arrived at Richmond having scored 1,311 points in Division I. Grava, who also faced national competition in Latvia prior to her enrollment at Wagner, has one season of eligibility remaining.

“When you add a 22-year-old, there’s a maturity factor that comes in,” said Roussell, who’s in his fourth season at UR. “I think like a lot of coaches will tell you, you can’t replace experience. That’s not a knock on freshmen, but when you’ve been through the battles, there are things that you know.”

From Grava, the Spiders are looking for defense and rebounding, areas Richmond intends to improve. Grava is also capable of hitting 3-pointers, which has been one of UR’s strengths.

Grava, who averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds last season at Wagner, said she originally came to the U.S. for college to take advantage of an education in the New York City area and “to experience this college basketball madness. It was a great opportunity for me ... Why not try?”

Grava said she connected with Wagner in part because she chose to relocate to the U.S. late in the recruiting cycle. Grava said she enjoyed her time at Wagner, but was interested in a grad-student season somewhere new.

“I felt that I want to explore more,” said Grava. “I felt like I wanted to put myself outside the comfort zone to see what’s out there ... If I do not try, I will never know where I can end up.”

Richmond’s coaches contacted Grava through the transfer portal. She quickly committed. “This felt like a good place to be,” said Grava.

Though Grava is new to the Richmond program and the Spiders system, Roussell said he believes her “learning curve is just a lot quicker because she has a knowledge base, an experience base, already at this level.”

The Spiders come off a 16-14 season (7-9 A-10) and are expected to be led by 6-2 junior Addie Budnik (13.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.6 bpg), 6-0 junior Siobhan Ryan (8.4 ppg), and 5-5 junior Grace Townsend (10.4 ppg, 5.3 apg), a graduate of James River High. Richmond opens Nov. 7 at Liberty.

“I think the camaraderie of this team has a chance to be special,” said Roussell. “When you run an offense the way we do where it’s not coach dictating things and allowing them just to play, there has to be a certain level of chemistry. And for as early in the (year) that this is, and for as many young pieces that we’re playing, I think that’s been really good.

“When we move the ball, we have more firepower offensively than we’ve had to this point. I think the big questions for us are just making sure that we can still do things defensively and rebounding to the standard that we want as coaches, and we were probably short of that last year.”

Massachusetts comes off a 26-7 season in which it won the A-10 championship and is viewed as the league favorite.

“I think UMass has the fewest question marks,” said Roussell. “Everybody else, it could be a very, very good year (in the A-10). I just think everybody else has something big to replace.”