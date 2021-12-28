With Emma Squires repeating 'Dribble, dribble, up and in,' Spiders women belittle men at FT line

The UR women’s team comes off a two-game sweep at the Florida Atlantic Pre-Christmas Tournament, where Squires went 9 of 9 from the line. She was 2 of 2 in an 81-63 win over FAU on Dec. 19, and 7 of 7 in an 87-75 victory over Southern Mississippi a day later.

The Spiders women’s team averaged 86 points in its last five games after averaging 65 in its first seven games. The offense changed from last season and “the more comfortable that we get playing with each other and whatnot, the better we’re able to make those reads and make the extra pass,” said Squires. “That, coupled with we really look to push the ball in transition now. It’s go, go, go.”

Free-throw success also plays a part in the scoring. It’s not unusual for NCAA women’s teams to shoot a higher percentage from the line than men’s teams. This season, 64 women’s teams convert 75% or better, while 56 men’s teams do.

At VCU, the men make 64%, and the women hit 69.3%.

Some of that difference nationwide is perhaps related to the size of the basketball. Women use a ball with a circumference of 28.5 inches while the men’s ball has a circumference of 29.5 inches. Squires in a Tuesday interview didn't sound as if she was buying that theory.