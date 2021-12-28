With Emma Squires repeating 'Dribble, dribble, up and in,' Spiders women belittle men at FT line

Emma Squires keeps two sayings in mind while at the free-throw line.
“Dribble, dribble, up and in.”
“Hand up, and in the cookie jar.”
The first, a rhythmic tip to maintain a routine, was offered by a shooting coach. The second, a reminder to extend the shooting hand and follow through, came from her father, Bob.
Prior to this week’s opening of A-10 basketball seasons, the University of Richmond men may want to consult the Spiders women when it comes to free-throw shooting. Squires (89.7%) is the prime source for advice.
UR’s women rank No. 50 nationally in that department (75.6%) among 348 Division I teams, while the men rank No. 262 (67.3%) among 350 teams.
The men (9-4), who have won six straight, begin their A-10 season Thursday night at home against Saint Joseph’s, while the women (8-4), who have won six of their last seven, meet Duquesne at the Robins Center Saturday.
Squires, a 6-foot-2 senior from Kingston, Mass., has made 26 of the 29 free throws she attempted through UR’s first dozen games. This proficiency started years ago, with a foundation of solid form.
“My dad always says, ‘If you’re shooting it wrong, it doesn’t matter how many times you’re shooting it,’” said Squires (11.2 ppg), who also has made 45% of her 3-point attempts (18-40). “Got to shoot it right every single time.”
The UR women’s team comes off a two-game sweep at the Florida Atlantic Pre-Christmas Tournament, where Squires went 9 of 9 from the line. She was 2 of 2 in an 81-63 win over FAU on Dec. 19, and 7 of 7 in an 87-75 victory over Southern Mississippi a day later.
The Spiders women’s team averaged 86 points in its last five games after averaging 65 in its first seven games. The offense changed from last season and “the more comfortable that we get playing with each other and whatnot, the better we’re able to make those reads and make the extra pass,” said Squires. “That, coupled with we really look to push the ball in transition now. It’s go, go, go.”
Free-throw success also plays a part in the scoring. It’s not unusual for NCAA women’s teams to shoot a higher percentage from the line than men’s teams. This season, 64 women’s teams convert 75% or better, while 56 men’s teams do.
At VCU, the men make 64%, and the women hit 69.3%.
Some of that difference nationwide is perhaps related to the size of the basketball. Women use a ball with a circumference of 28.5 inches while the men’s ball has a circumference of 29.5 inches. Squires in a Tuesday interview didn't sound as if she was buying that theory.
“A swish is a swish,” she said.
UR men’s coach Chris Mooney has repeatedly said through his 17 years at Richmond that a team’s free-throw percentage largely reflects the free-throw percentage of the two or three players who take the most foul shots.
In Richmond’s case, that list is led by 6-7 forward Tyler Burton (58 attempts in 13 games), and he has converted a high percentage, 77.6. Point guard Jacob Gilyard has made 80% of his 30 attempts.
The team percentage falls, however, because of shooting from the Spiders’ two interior starters, 6-10 Grant Golden and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. Golden (28 attempts) makes 60.7%, while Cayo (35 attempts) converts 51.4%.
Cayo’s free-throw case is curious. The fifth-year senior struggled from the line in 2017-18 (59.3%) and 2018-19 (57.7%). Cayo then shot 79.8% two seasons ago and 72.2% last season before this year’s decline.
Note: The Richmond women’s team concludes its nonconference schedule Wednesday at 6 p.m. vs. visiting Coppin State.
RICHMOND WOMEN
Games FT-FTA FT% NCAA Rank
12 124-164 75.6 No. 50 among 348
RICHMOND MEN
Games FT-FTA FT% NCAA Rank
13 142-211 67.3 No. 262 among 350
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor