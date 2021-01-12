With five starters in double-figures, Spiders shoot to prolong rare balancing act

The University of Richmond has played basketball since 1913, and the current team is on track to do something only five of its predecessors did: finish the season with five starters averaging in double-figures.

About halfway through the season, scoring for the Spiders (9-3, 3-1 A-10) is led by senior guard Blake Francis (16.1 ppg) and followed by senior forward Grant Golden (14.8 ppg), senior guard Jacob Gilyard (12.8), sophomore forward Tyler Burton (12.6) and senior forward Nathan Cayo (11.6).

“It’s huge for us in a lot of different ways,” Golden said. “We’re a really good offensive team, and to be that offensive team that we know we can be, we need scoring from all levels. We need guys scoring inside. We need guys slashing. And we need our shooters knocking down shots.”

Chris Mooney, in his 16th season as UR coach, has consistently promoted the balanced-scoring plan. Some years, it’s a more realistic goal than others. A share-the-shots approach may not be applicable in years with an elite scorer, or a very good one supported by inexperienced players, noted Mooney.

“I would prefer to have balanced scoring, just more because I think it’s a better strategy,” he said.