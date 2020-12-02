With flexible capacity, Henrico County arena wouldn't always be 17,000-seat venue

The 17,000-seat arena that’s part of the proposed $2.3 billion development announced by Henrico County on Tuesday won’t always be a 17,000-seat arena, a member of the county’s board of supervisors said Wednesday.

There would be flexibility involving its capacity, making the facility suitable for many different kinds of athletics and other events, according to Dan Schmitt, who represents the Brookland District and also serves on the Sports Backers board of directors.

Schmitt noted that for financial reasons, an arena that holds 16,000, 17,000 or 18,000 may be more attractive to promoters of conventions, concerts, other shows, and some sporting events. But Schmitt also said that the arena that’s planned for Henrico County could set up to operate with a capacity significant less than 17,000 to accommodate other sports happenings and community events.

“The final piece [17,000] is a key number for large touring acts. A lot of their revenue is generated on the ticket sale,” said Schmitt. “If you want to see those acts these days, the revenue potential for them at that larger number is going to win that act over a venue that they can make less money at with less seats.”