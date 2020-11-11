With NCAA virus-adjusted eligibility, signing day, roster management add tricky layers

Wednesday is signing day. So confusing.

Pre-pandemic, there was natural order. Prospects in sports other than football signed National Letters of Intent at about this time each fall. By and by, freshmen came, seniors went, and everybody else in the program elevated a grade, eligibility-wise.

No more. On Oct. 14, the NCAA announced, “Winter sport student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 in Division I will receive both an additional season of competition and an additional year in which to complete it, the Division I Council decided. The same flexibility was provided to student-athletes after the spring season was canceled in 2020 and the fall season was seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NCAA didn't want legions of athletes demanding redshirt years in order to skip seasons disrupted by the pandemic. The NCAA move makes sense. But along for the ride come messy consequences.

Examine the University of Richmond men’s basketball program, as an illustration. The Spiders have five seniors, including Nick Sherod, who’s out for the season because of a knee injury. He could come back next season, though he said he has no plans to do so. Blake Francis could also return, though he said that's unlikely.

Jacob Gilyard could. Grant Golden could. Nathan Cayo could.