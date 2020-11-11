With NCAA virus-adjusted eligibility, signing day, roster management add tricky layers

Wednesday is signing day. So confusing.
Pre-pandemic, there was natural order. Prospects in sports other than football signed National Letters of Intent at about this time each fall. By and by, freshmen came, seniors went, and everybody else in the program elevated a grade, eligibility-wise.
No more. On Oct. 14, the NCAA announced, “Winter sport student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 in Division I will receive both an additional season of competition and an additional year in which to complete it, the Division I Council decided. The same flexibility was provided to student-athletes after the spring season was canceled in 2020 and the fall season was seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The NCAA didn't want legions of athletes demanding redshirt years in order to skip seasons disrupted by the pandemic. The NCAA move makes sense. But along for the ride come messy consequences.
Examine the University of Richmond men’s basketball program, as an illustration. The Spiders have five seniors, including Nick Sherod, who’s out for the season because of a knee injury. He could come back next season, though he said he has no plans to do so. Blake Francis could also return, though he said that's unlikely.
Jacob Gilyard could. Grant Golden could. Nathan Cayo could.
“I haven’t thought that far,” Gilyard said Tuesday, when Golden said, “Really, just focused on this year and sort of hoping that we’ll get a full season, or as close to it as possible.”
Then there’s Cayo, disposition also unknown, and the rest of the Spiders who have an extra season of eligibility they hadn't expected, if they want to use it and the coaching staff is inclined to invite them back. (Those will be some fascinating player-coach conversations.)
“To be honest with, it’s such a dramatic difference from anything that any of us have ever experienced, we haven’t talked about it, or thought about it, or planned on it,” UR coach Chris Mooney said Tuesday.
Richmond on Wednesday will sign four high-school seniors: 5-foot-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, 6-5 Marcus Randolph and 6-6 Aidan Noyes. All gave UR oral commitments in months leading up to signing day.
In men’s basketball, the scholarship limit is 13. Programs would get an extra scholarship for each player who returned following what would have normally been his senior year. That's assuming the school funds those.
That sounds tidy enough, apart from more athletic department budget bumps during a stretch when most colleges are financially hurting, plus you’re talking about potentially 15 or 16 scholarship recipients on an expanded roster and no expansion of available starting slots or playing time.
“We would be in a unique situation because we have so many great seniors,” said Mooney. “But we’re also excited about the incoming freshman class and what that could bring. So, I have no idea, and probably won’t for a good while.”
It seems inevitable there will be a transfer increase accompanying that reduction in playing opportunity, mostly for younger members of teams.
While we’re on the subject of transfers, there’s legislation in the NCAA pipeline, likely to be approved this winter, that will allow players to transfer once without sitting out a season. Go ahead. Try to project your team's composition in two years.
Recruiting and coaching used to be the most vital responsibilities of program leaders. Look again. Roster management is accelerating in the passing lane.
