With nickname on way out, Cleveland baseball creeping back toward 'Spiders?'

The Cleveland Indians on July 3 announced: "The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. … With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."

Sunday, it was reported that 2021 will be the last season Cleveland's baseball team is known as the Indians. Cleveland, whose team has been known as the Indians for more than a century, has not announced a future nickname.

A poll conducted by cleveland.com in July drew more than 8,000 votes. "If the Cleveland Indians decide to change their name, what should the team be called?"

Among provided selections, "Spiders" was clearly the top vote-getter, with 34%. In second place was "Rockers," with about 15%.

In the mid-1970s, William & Mary dropped the nickname "Indians," the school's American Indian mascot, and all other athletics-related imagery linked to American Indians, except the feathered logo. At that time, W&M's sports teams began to be primarily known as the Tribe.