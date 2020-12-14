With nickname on way out, Cleveland baseball creeping back toward 'Spiders?'

"Spiders" is apparently among the nicknames Cleveland's MLB organization is studying after determining that "Indians" is no longer appropriate.
Before University of Richmond supporters consider claiming larceny, they should know that it's conceivable UR lifted the name from Cleveland's baseball organization long ago.
The Cleveland Spiders began playing in 1887. Richmond did not begin using the nickname "Spiders" until 1894. Richmond's teams were known as the "Colts" from 1876 to 1893.
According to UR's official explanation of how its sports teams became known as the Spiders, some Richmond students were involved in a baseball game during the summer of 1894. The school was Richmond College back then, located around the area where VCU's main campus is currently situated.
The lanky arms and pitching kick of a star player reminded a writer from a Richmond newspaper of a spider. From then on, "Spiders" was used for all of the college's athletes.
There are alternate explanations regarding how Richmond came to be known as the Spiders. One not as widely circulated as the school's version: In the late 1800s, a fan yelled that the team's gangly pitcher and fielders looked like a bunch of spiders.
The Cleveland Spiders were generally a successful franchise, though they flopped at the finish line, going 20-134 in their final season of 1899. The Cleveland Spiders featured one of the top pitchers of all time, Cy Young.
The Cleveland Indians on July 3 announced: "The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. … With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."
Sunday, it was reported that 2021 will be the last season Cleveland's baseball team is known as the Indians. Cleveland, whose team has been known as the Indians for more than a century, has not announced a future nickname.
A poll conducted by cleveland.com in July drew more than 8,000 votes. "If the Cleveland Indians decide to change their name, what should the team be called?"
Among provided selections, "Spiders" was clearly the top vote-getter, with 34%. In second place was "Rockers," with about 15%.
In the mid-1970s, William & Mary dropped the nickname "Indians," the school's American Indian mascot, and all other athletics-related imagery linked to American Indians, except the feathered logo. At that time, W&M's sports teams began to be primarily known as the Tribe.
The NCAA determined in 2006 that feathers protruding from the interlocked "W&M" logo, when combined with the nickname Tribe, constituted a violation of the NCAA's policy regarding the use of American Indian mascots, names and imagery. W&M stopped using the logo with feathers.
UR also reacted to changing times with the evolution of its sports logo. From the 1950s until the early 1970s, the school used as its athletics mark a Spider dressed in a Confederate uniform from the Civil War. That character was known as "General Spidey."
Richmond moved on to spiders' web-based logos and today uses an image of a creeping spider.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor