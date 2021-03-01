With No. 1 Duke on horizon, Spiders' 5-foot-6 face-off specialist has height advantage

“Be faster than the other guy,” said Hamilton, a junior from Mount Pleasant, S.C.

His quickness at the moment the whistle blows helps, as does Hamilton’s height, 5-foot-6, he believes.

“Just like anything, low man wins,” said the 165-pounder, who began his college career at Cleveland State. “Get that low center of gravity, punch the ball harder.”

Former wrestlers often excel as face-off specialists, because both undertakings require strength, timing, leverage, balance, and the drive to succeed in one-on-one confrontations. Hamilton brought a wrestling background to lacrosse.

Strength and balance became increasingly important attributes starting this season. A new rule approved by the NCAA in July of 2020 requires face-off men to have only their feet, gloves and sticks touching the ground. In previous seasons, those players could start face-offs on one knee. The new rule lessens body contact.

The NCAA also now prohibits the "motorcycle grip," in which the stick is held with both palms down. Palms must now be facing up on the grip, with the goal to increase pace of play by reducing the number of extended stalemates between face-off specialists.

According to Richards, face-off men continue to acclimate to the new rules.