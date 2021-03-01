With No. 1 Duke on horizon, Spiders' 5-foot-6 face-off specialist has height advantage

Andrew Hamilton’s right knee was a bloody mess after the University of Richmond’s 11-10 lacrosse win over visiting Towson last Saturday. Things like this can happen when one repeatedly dives and slides in pursuit of loose balls while wearing shorts on an artificial surface.
Hamilton is the face-off specialist for No. 18 UR (1-2), which hosts No. 1 Duke (5-0) Sunday at 4 p.m. He and an opponent vie for possession at midfield to begin games, and following each goal. The ball starts stationary, between the netting of their sticks.
The whistle blows, the face-off men exert force, and the ball can squirt anywhere. This leads Hamilton to go airborne, hoping to knock it to a teammate, or just keep it away from the opposition.
Lengthy preparation, intricate offensive schemes and all-conference shooters are meaningless without consistent possessions won by face-off specialists. The point was underscored in the Spiders’ comeback win over Towson, outscored 5-1 in the fourth quarter.
“When [Hamilton] got on that hot streak, that was when we made our run,” said Paul Richards, the UR assistant and defensive coordinator who stepped in for coach Dan Chemotti (out for COVID reasons) the last two games. “He has the ability to take over a game like that.”
The key to winning face-offs?
“Be faster than the other guy,” said Hamilton, a junior from Mount Pleasant, S.C.
His quickness at the moment the whistle blows helps, as does Hamilton’s height, 5-foot-6, he believes.
“Just like anything, low man wins,” said the 165-pounder, who began his college career at Cleveland State. “Get that low center of gravity, punch the ball harder.”
Former wrestlers often excel as face-off specialists, because both undertakings require strength, timing, leverage, balance, and the drive to succeed in one-on-one confrontations. Hamilton brought a wrestling background to lacrosse.
Strength and balance became increasingly important attributes starting this season. A new rule approved by the NCAA in July of 2020 requires face-off men to have only their feet, gloves and sticks touching the ground. In previous seasons, those players could start face-offs on one knee. The new rule lessens body contact.
The NCAA also now prohibits the "motorcycle grip," in which the stick is held with both palms down. Palms must now be facing up on the grip, with the goal to increase pace of play by reducing the number of extended stalemates between face-off specialists.
According to Richards, face-off men continue to acclimate to the new rules.
Along with his aggressiveness, Hamilton brings a confident streak. Speaking of Duke, he said, “I think we’re going to come at them faster than anybody they’ve played so far.”
The Blue Devils won at Towson 19-7 on Feb. 20, and “they’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. They’ve got a lot of talent,” UR senior attack Ryan Lanchbury said. “But I don’t think that we’re going to, by any means, take them any different than another team. It’s just another game. We’ve played two top-10 teams in the country already.”
Richmond fell 8-7 in overtime to No. 10 Loyola and 14-9 to No. 2 North Carolina.
