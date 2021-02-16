With No. 2 UNC and No. 1 Duke early-season guests, Spiders men's lacrosse aims high

No fans were permitted at Robins Stadium for the men’s lacrosse game between the University of Richmond and Loyola last Sunday. That didn’t stop some from watching in person on a chilly, damp afternoon.

They observed from a hill behind the 8,700-seat stadium. When the Spiders scored in an 8-7 overtime defeat between nationally ranked teams, roars rose from that hill. Expect more of the same Sunday, when North Carolina visits UR at 2 p.m.

Richmond's pandemic-related, no-fans policy comes at an unfortunate time for the Spiders. During their season-opening, four-game homestand, they face three of college lacrosse’s traditional powers at home. Loyola is No. 11, UNC is No. 2, and No. 1 Duke plays at UR on March 5. Richmond visits No. 3 Virginia on April 3.

“We like to play the top teams in the country to see where we stand compared to those nationally, so we can learn what that level looks like,” said coach Dan Chemotti, whose Spiders are ranked No. 18. “We’ve certainly got a lot of work to do with some of the teams that are upcoming on our schedule, but we’ve got a group that’s willing to put in the work.”