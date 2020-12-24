With nonconference work done, Spiders (6-2) sense ample room for growth

Wearing a dark blue warm-up suit and a mask, Nick Sherod sat in a far-away corner of the University of Richmond’s expansive bench area Tuesday afternoon. Silver crutches leaned against a railing next to him.
An injured knee keeps Sherod, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Christopher’s, out for the season.
His exhortations could be heard throughout the nearly empty Robins Center as the Spiders tried to hold off Hofstra, which trailed by nine with 10 minutes left and won 76-71 in UR’s final game outside of A-10 competition. Richmond needed more than Sherod’s voice.
He ranked 10th among Division I players in 3-point shooting last season (43.8%). Sherod’s maturity and experience were also of notable value.
"There hasn't been one possession where Nick wouldn't have helped us so far," UR coach Chris Mooney said in mid-December.
With Sherod last season, Richmond went 24-7 and averaged eight made 3-pointers while converting 36.2% from 3-point distance. This season, the Spiders (6-2) hit eight 3-pointers in two games, fewer in the other six, with a 3-point-shooting percentage of 33.3.
Mooney considered his team’s offensive performance against Hofstra, and seemed please by movement and passing. “We were able to get some good looks, good possessions,” he said. “And then, you just need to knock down the shot at the end.”
UR missed 17 of 24 attempts from 3-point range.
Richmond has a record many other college teams envy, and it's 4-1 away from home. The Spiders reached this place with a schedule that included three Power 5 opponents (Kentucky, West Virginia, Vanderbilt), and four mid-majors expected to contend for league titles (Wofford, Northern Iowa, Loyola-Chicago, Hofstra).
Yet the Spiders seem dissatisfied with their consistency as the holiday break arrived. That’s concerning for a team with four senior starters that was picked as the favorite in the A-10 preseason poll, and spent two December weeks in the AP Poll.
“Our mindset is that we’ve been pretty bad here. Not good enough. Haven’t put a full game together,” said senior forward Grant Golden. “We’re still 6-2. Six-and-two isn’t what we wanted to be. It’s not what we were expecting to be. We were expecting better than that.
“But we haven’t played well and we’re still 6-2.”
Neither starting guard, Blake Francis or Jacob Gilyard, has been a steady 3-point shooter. Forward Nathan Cayo occasionally has dominated and occasionally has been far less impactful, with foul issues limiting his minutes. Golden has more turnovers (28) than assists (26), a troublesome trend for a ball-distribution axis.
Last season, Golden had 100 assists and 56 turnovers.
Multiple teams that generally hadn't shot well from outside seemed to get hot against the Spiders, an indication that Richmond needs to guard more effectively.
“I think we can get better,” said Mooney. “I think all of us in the locker room feel that we’re doing some things well, and we have good players, and we’ve won most of our games. But we all feel like we can get better.”
One improvement option that Mooney seems interested in exploring more extensively is freshmen involvement. Isaiah Wilson, who's 6-feet, and 6-5 Dji Bailey, a former Wake Forest signee, recently have been rarely used.
“When you play a tough schedule, more and more things are difficult,” said Mooney. “I’d like to get more guys in the game. I want to play the freshmen more. I want to give them opportunities. When you’re playing against really good teams ... it’s harder to do those things.”
Richmond opens its A-10 season at Davidson (5-3, 1-0 A-10) on Dec. 30. That 7 p.m. game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats in their A-10 opener won 67-58 at Rhode Island on Dec. 18.
