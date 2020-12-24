With nonconference work done, Spiders (6-2) sense ample room for growth

Wearing a dark blue warm-up suit and a mask, Nick Sherod sat in a far-away corner of the University of Richmond’s expansive bench area Tuesday afternoon. Silver crutches leaned against a railing next to him.

An injured knee keeps Sherod, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Christopher’s, out for the season.

His exhortations could be heard throughout the nearly empty Robins Center as the Spiders tried to hold off Hofstra, which trailed by nine with 10 minutes left and won 76-71 in UR’s final game outside of A-10 competition. Richmond needed more than Sherod’s voice.

He ranked 10th among Division I players in 3-point shooting last season (43.8%). Sherod’s maturity and experience were also of notable value.

"There hasn't been one possession where Nick wouldn't have helped us so far," UR coach Chris Mooney said in mid-December.

With Sherod last season, Richmond went 24-7 and averaged eight made 3-pointers while converting 36.2% from 3-point distance. This season, the Spiders (6-2) hit eight 3-pointers in two games, fewer in the other six, with a 3-point-shooting percentage of 33.3.