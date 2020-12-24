With nonconference work done, Spiders sense ample room for growth

Wearing a dark blue warm-up suit and a mask, Nick Sherod sat in a far-away corner of the University of Richmond’s expansive bench area Tuesday afternoon. Silver crutches leaned against a railing next to him.

An injured knee keeps Sherod, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Christopher’s, out for the season.

His exhortations could be heard throughout the nearly empty Robins Center as the Spiders tried to hold off Hofstra, which trailed by 9 points with 10 minutes left and won 76-71 in UR’s final game outside of A-10 competition. Richmond needed more than Sherod’s voice.

He ranked 10th among Division I players in 3-point shooting last season (43.8%). Sherod’s maturity and experience were also of notable value.

“There hasn’t been one possession where Nick wouldn’t have helped us so far,” UR coach Chris Mooney said in mid-December.

With Sherod last season, Richmond went 24-7 and averaged eight made 3-pointers while converting 36.2% from 3-point distance. This season, the Spiders (6-2) hit eight 3-pointers in two games, fewer in the other six, with a 3-point-shooting percentage of 33.3.