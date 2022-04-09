With QB in reach, Marlem Louis naturally reacted in Spiders spring football game

Defensive end Marlem Louis beat his block and came face-to-face with quarterback Kyle Wickersham.

Louis momentarily forgot the hands-off rules that applied to red-clad quarterbacks during the University of Richmond’s Saturday spring game. Louis gave Wickersham a quick shove, and began helping him up the instant the QB hit the Robins Stadium turf.

Louis is a man the Spiders want to see with a quarterback in reach, under less restrictive circumstances.

A 6-foot-3, 250-pound redshirt junior from Venice, Fla., Louis has the pass-rushing ability UR is seeking. Last year, senior defensive end Darius Reynolds had 9.5 of the Spiders’ 30 sacks as Richmond went 6-5 (4-4 CAA).

“I appreciate Darius from last year, showing me the ropes and showing me all the things that go into being a great pass-rusher,” said Louis, who was part of UR's rotation at DE in 2021.

Louis, one of the strongest Spiders according to coach Russ Huesman, turned in a solid spring game and after its completion was named the winner of the Gus Lee Winter Warrior Award, which annually goes to the player who stood out during offseason training.

“I’m a guy who likes to work hard. That was (taught) by my parents,” said Louis. “They came over here from Haiti and had to work from bottom up ... I just brought it here and try to get better every day, and of course bring my other teammates with me as well.”

Early in the second half of Saturday’s scrimmage, quarterback Reece Udinski observed from the sideline. On Udinski’s right stood Jakob Herres. On Udinski’s left stood Nick DeGennaro.

These are three names to remember as the Spiders head into an offseason that leads to their Sept. 3 opener at Virginia. Udinski, the transfer from VMI (four-year starter) by way of Maryland (reserve last season), was sharp and in command at Robins Stadium.

“I think we started off slow, but with it being the spring game I think there were some nerves for everyone,” said Udinski. “As time settled, we got a lot better.”

Receivers Herres (6-4, 225 pounds) and DeGennaro (6-0, 185) wore street clothes. Herres remains enrolled at VMI, where he was an FCS All-American, and DeGennaro is at Maryland, where he played in seven games during the last two seasons. Each will join the Richmond program following the spring semester.

Herres and DeGennaro are projected as UR’s top two receivers, a big target (Herres) and a downfield threat (DeGennaro) for Udinski. Without them Saturday, most of the Spiders' passing was short under first-year offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who also came from VMI. He called plays from the sideline through signals of a reserve QB.

Udinski, a 6-4 225-pounder with one season of eligibility remaining, played only the first half. He completed 14 of 20 for 78 yards and a short TD. Two of the incompletions were spikes to stop the clock. One was a drop.

“Obviously he’s had a really good spring for us. He knows the offense. He handles it really well,” said Huesman. “He’s been really accurate all spring.”

Notes: There were no injuries and therefore it was a “successful spring game,” said Huesman. The White beat the Blue 14-13 ... Redshirt freshman Ja’Vion Griffin was named the game’s MVP after making four catches for 85 yards and two TDs.

Richmond named its 2022 captains – running back Aaron Dykes, defensive lineman Aidan Murray and linebacker Tristan Wheeler.