With schedules in pencil, Spiders women, men enter seasons expecting 'pivots'

“We all have our routines as coaches. There’s probably going to be some curveballs, whether that’s going to a school and them telling you that you can’t have a shoot-around, or all of the sudden getting a pregame or postgame meal is probably going to be different than what it has been in years past,” he said.

The Richmond women’s team comes off a 15-17 season (7-9 A-10), is picked to finish in the middle of the A-10 pack, and has five freshmen, some of whom will regularly play. Sorting through a disjointed winter could be considered another step in the program’s growth under Roussell.

Stakes for the UR men’s teams are elevated considerably, with four senior starters back from a team that went 24-7 (14-4 A-10) and topped the A-10 preseason poll. The scheduling overseer on coach Chris Mooney’s staff is Marcus Jenkins, an associate head coach.

UR’s nonconference schedule includes Kentucky, West Virginia and Vanderbilt, plus CAA favorite Hofstra, Missouri Valley favorite Northern Iowa, and Southern Conference contender Furman. If any of those dates falls through, the Spiders will be under pressure to find a substitute that could help their power ratings in ways the original opponent could, with the end game being qualification for the NCAA tournament.