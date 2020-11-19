With upcoming trip to Rupp Arena, what are top 10 gyms at which Spiders have played?

The University of Richmond is scheduled to play three games at Kentucky’s famed Rupp Arena starting Wednesday. The Spiders meet the No. 10 Wildcats there on Sunday, Nov. 29, though the 20,500-seat facility will hold a maximum of 3,075, or 15% of capacity, due to the pandemic.

UR and UK have never played. This encounter allows the Spiders program to check off another of college basketball’s hallowed halls from its bucket list. Richmond over the years has visited just about all of hoopdom’s most revered gyms, with UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion being an exception.

The Spiders did play the Bruins on the road in December of 2011, but Pauley was being remodeled that season. UCLA beat UR 71-63 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Richmond has played at Madison Square Garden and other major league arenas, but in terms of college home courts, what are the 10 most notable places the Spiders have visited?

1. Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. Though similar private schools that are relatively close, the Spiders and Blue Devils play very rarely. Duke has come to the Robins Center, which opened in 1973, once, in 1973. Richmond last played at Cameron in 1976. A Duke team that finished 14-13 beat the Spiders 65-63.