With youth, local flavor, Spiders women's basketball making a move

During segments of Wednesday night’s meeting with visiting George Washington, the University of Richmond had three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior on the floor.

Second-year Spiders coach Aaron Rousell said after the game that he has grown comfortable enough with his young players that he didn’t notice the composition of the mix that played a part in a 47-42 victory.

“At this point, I don’t even really think about them as freshmen,” said Roussell.

The Spiders (6-3, 3-1 A-10) have five freshmen, Roussell’s first recruiting class, and three first-year players – 5-foot-5 Grace Towsnend (James River High), 6-2 Addie Budnik and 6-0 Siobhan Ryan – are very involved as rotation members.

Budnik, who starts, is UR’s second-leading scorer (12.3 ppg) and rebounder (5 rpg) and leads the A-10 in blocks (3.1 bpg).

“I love where we are right now with this current team, but this also projects to the future,” said Roussell, Bucknell coach’s prior to arrival at UR.

This is Richmond’s 20th season as an A-10 member and in the previous 19, it posted eight winning records overall, seven in league competition.