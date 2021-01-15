With youth, local flavor, Spiders women's basketball making a move

During segments of Wednesday night’s meeting with visiting George Washington, the University of Richmond had three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior on the floor.
Second-year Spiders coach Aaron Rousell said after the game that he has grown comfortable enough with his young players that he didn’t notice the composition of the mix that played a part in a 47-42 victory.
“At this point, I don’t even really think about them as freshmen,” said Roussell.
The Spiders (6-3, 3-1 A-10) have five freshmen, Roussell’s first recruiting class, and three first-year players – 5-foot-5 Grace Towsnend (James River High), 6-2 Addie Budnik and 6-0 Siobhan Ryan – are very involved as rotation members.
Budnik, who starts, is UR’s second-leading scorer (12.3 ppg) and rebounder (5 rpg) and leads the A-10 in blocks (3.1 bpg).
“I love where we are right now with this current team, but this also projects to the future,” said Roussell, Bucknell coach’s prior to arrival at UR.
This is Richmond’s 20th season as an A-10 member and in the previous 19, it posted eight winning records overall, seven in league competition.
In the last eight years, the Spiders have one winning season, though they’ve been competitive. During that eight-year span, they went 113-136 overall and 56-70 in conference games.
However, Richmond for an extended period has failed to make a significant mark, during the regular season and postseason. In program history, UR advanced three times to the NCAA tournament (0-3), the last appearance coming in 2005.
A recent stretch of games confirmed to Roussell that Richmond is on the right track. On Jan.8, the Spiders won 59-58 at St. Bonaventure. Two days later, they won 80-78 at Duquesne. Then came the 47-42 win over GW.
“I think that speaks volumes about what this team is and what this program can do,” said Roussell. “We can win in a multitude of ways, with different people leading us, and that’s how we want to build this program, and I think that’s how this program is going to prosper.”
In addition to James River High graduate Townsend, the Spiders roster includes senior guard Alex Parson (Monacan), sophomore forward Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), and sophomore guard Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal).
The incoming class of three includes Highland Springs guard Sydney Boone, the 2020 All-Metro player of the year. Boone scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons with the Springers, who have been among the most successful teams in the state.
