Women's hoops notes: W&M's star opts out of season with COVID-19 concerns

The William & Mary women’s basketball program, coming off a 21-8 season, will be without its top player this season. Junior guard Eva Hodgson, a first team All-CAA selection as a sophomore, has opted out because of concerns related to COVID-19.
“For me the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 added a layer of anxiety to the 2020-21 season. At the end of the day, through a lot of prayer, gathering of information and counsel from those I hold dear, I've come to the conclusion that concerns over contracting and/or transmitting COVID-19 are not worth putting anyone in jeopardy,” said Hodgson, who averaged a CAA-leading 20.7 points last season.
Elaboration was unavailable. Hodgson declined an interview request from The Times-Dispatch, communicating that she preferred to allow her statement to stand on its own. Hodgson, a resident of Rindge, N.H., has six brothers and sisters, a family situation that could be a factor in her decision not to play this season.
Hodgson set W&M’s single-season school record (599 points) last season, when the Tribe posted the school record for wins (21), CAA wins (12), and road wins (11), and earned their highest seed in the CAA tournament (third). Hodgson, the 2019 CAA rookie of the year, was the only player in the country last season to shoot at least 50% from the field (54), at least 40% from 3-point range (43.2), and 90% from the free-throw line (91.2).
Also opting out at W&M is senior guard Libby Underwood, who played in eight games last season. W&M coach Ed Swanson in a school statement said he supports the two players who chose not to play this season.
“Eva and Libby made decisions that are important to them and their families,” he said.
RICHMOND, which went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) in Aaron Roussell’s first season as coach, brought in five freshmen. Despite that youth, the Spiders as preseason practice began were farther along than last season’s group that was acclimating to Roussell’s system, according to the coach.
“We do have a high ceiling this year, but I do think this is going to be a very, very good year for A-10 women’s basketball,” he said. “There’s a lot of great returning talent. You look across the standings and you can definitely make the argument that each team probably should be better than they were last year.”
Richmond works to upgrade its 3-point shooting. The Spiders hit 31.9% last season.
VCU went 26-6 in its last two A-10 seasons (13-3 each year), and comes off a 20-12 finish. Coach Beth O’Boyle looks to plug a gap in the middle.
Off last season’s team, the Rams lost 6-foot-4 Danielle Hammond, named A-10 defensive player of the year as a senior. Hammond ranked ninth in the nation in blocks (87, 2.7 bpg), and also averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. She converted 63.1% of her field-goal attempts.
The Rams could go with an international rotation in the low post. Returning is 6-6 Russian Sofya Pashigoreva, and also contributing will be 6-3 Australian Chloe Bloom, a sophomore transfer from Oklahoma.
