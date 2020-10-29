Women's hoops notes: W&M's star opts out of season with COVID-19 concerns

Also opting out at W&M is senior guard Libby Underwood, who played in eight games last season. W&M coach Ed Swanson in a school statement said he supports the two players who chose not to play this season.

“Eva and Libby made decisions that are important to them and their families,” he said.

RICHMOND, which went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) in Aaron Roussell’s first season as coach, brought in five freshmen. Despite that youth, the Spiders as preseason practice began were farther along than last season’s group that was acclimating to Roussell’s system, according to the coach.

“We do have a high ceiling this year, but I do think this is going to be a very, very good year for A-10 women’s basketball,” he said. “There’s a lot of great returning talent. You look across the standings and you can definitely make the argument that each team probably should be better than they were last year.”

Richmond works to upgrade its 3-point shooting. The Spiders hit 31.9% last season.

VCU went 26-6 in its last two A-10 seasons (13-3 each year), and comes off a 20-12 finish. Coach Beth O’Boyle looks to plug a gap in the middle.