X-factors emerge in tournaments. Why not Nick Sherod, Spiders' 3-factor, in A-10?

Before Nick Sherod begins teaching at St. Christopher’s, he’d like to include cutting down a net as part of his six-year college experience.

X-factors emerge to spur teams in so many league tournaments. Why not Sherod, who will teach English at the high-school level at his alma mater come fall, for the University of Richmond in the A-10 tournament? More specifically, Sherod would be the Spiders' 3-factor.

Sherod, whose two knee surgeries extended his UR stay, would like to regenerate that 3-point roll he produced on Dec. 22. Richmond buried visiting Bucknell 81-50, thanks in part to Sherod’s turbo-charge. In 5:27 of second-half game clock, he hit five 3s. After the fifth, even Bucknell coach Nathan Davis was smiling and shaking his head.

“I think it’s just a momentum thing,” said Sherod. A couple drop. Rhythm flows. Buckets look bigger.

The 3 has been a big deal in coach Chris Mooney’s system since he took over at UR in 2005, and the number of 3s that go down for the Spiders often correlates to their victory total. The Spiders (19-12), seeded No. 6 in the A-10 tournament on tap at Capital One Arena in Washington, converted 31.4% of their 3-point attempts in league competition. That ranks 10th in the 14-member conference, not at all where they wanted to be, or projected they’d be.

“I think we all have the feeling we could have shot better as a team, for sure,” said Sherod (6.8 ppg), who has made 36% of his 3-point tries. “I think that we feel we have a lot of good shooters, a lot of capable shooters. Definitely it’s something that we thought was going to be a stronger point for us. But it is what it is, and (the goal) is to shoot well for four days in D.C.

“That’s all that matters now.”

Richmond made 34.1% of its 3s in 10 A-10 wins, and 28.4% in eight league defeats. Six of those losses were decided by 7 or fewer points.

The Spiders (72.2 ppg) seek some offensive juice after scoring 68, 53 and 65 in their last three games. One way or another, 3-point shooting might determine UR's fate. It allowed conference opponents to hit 35.8%, which ranked 11th among league teams in 3-point defense.

Richmond opens Thursday night at 8:30 against No. 11 Rhode Island (14-15) or No. 14 Duquesne (6-23). Those teams meet in Wednesday’s first round. If the Spiders prevail in the second round, No. 3 VCU (21-8), which beat UR twice this season, will be waiting in Friday’s quarterfinal.

“I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t part of the motivation,” said Sherod. “I think that when we saw how the standings might shake out, we kind of thought if we had a chance to play (the Rams) again, it would be in the championship game, or something like that.

“The fact that it only takes one win, and we see them again ... I had a feeling, even after we played them the first time, that we were going to see them three times this year.”

Sherod emphasized that it would be “foolish” for the Spiders to look past Thursday night’s meeting with URI, which he recognized as perhaps the most dangerous No. 11 seed in his six years at Richmond, or Duquesne, which features several talented young players.

Regardless of opposition, 3s seems to pave UR’s advancement path. That's something the Spiders have done well, just not consistently.

“It’s the stuff we do in practice every day,” said Sherod.