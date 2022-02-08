Years ago, Kim English 'told' Jacob Gilyard to pick UR. Monday, Gilyard beat English's Patriots with a 3.

George Mason coach Kim English exited the Robins Center interview room Monday night as the University of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard entered. English laughed as he reminded Gilyard, who hit a 3 with .9 of a second left to beat the Patriots 62-59, of conversations they had several years ago.

Out of Kansas City, Mo., the 5-foot-9 Gilyard was being evaluated by Tulsa, where English was on staff.

“I was pretty dead-set on going to play for Kim at Tulsa,” said Gilyard. “He called me when I was maybe a junior or senior (in high school) … He said it wasn’t probably best for me to go to Tulsa for my basketball career.

“We talked a little bit later. I had my choices down to Richmond and Missouri State. He told me I should go to Richmond. Yeah, he told me to go to Richmond. It was his decision.

“We talked about it. It was a pretty long phone call. And then after I committed, he was pretty happy. He thought it was best for me and, ultimately, I’ve done pretty well here I’d like to think.”