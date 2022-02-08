Years ago, Kim English 'told' Jacob Gilyard to pick UR. Monday, Gilyard beat English's Patriots with a 3.

George Mason coach Kim English exited the Robins Center interview room Monday night as the University of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard entered. English laughed as he reminded Gilyard, who hit a 3 with .9 of a second left to beat the Patriots 62-59, of conversations they had several years ago.
Out of Kansas City, Mo., the 5-foot-9 Gilyard was being evaluated by Tulsa, where English was on staff.
“I was pretty dead-set on going to play for Kim at Tulsa,” said Gilyard. “He called me when I was maybe a junior or senior (in high school) … He said it wasn’t probably best for me to go to Tulsa for my basketball career.
“We talked a little bit later. I had my choices down to Richmond and Missouri State. He told me I should go to Richmond. Yeah, he told me to go to Richmond. It was his decision.
“We talked about it. It was a pretty long phone call. And then after I committed, he was pretty happy. He thought it was best for me and, ultimately, I’ve done pretty well here I’d like to think.”
Of all of the shots Gilyard has taken during five years as a starter – 1,408 of them, to be exact – the last one he triggered against GMU and English, originally from Baltimore, is among the most memorable. Gilyard worked off a Matt Grace screen near the top of the key, stepped back, and dropped a 3 that broke a tie and allowed the Spiders (16-8, 7-4 A-10) to win their sixth game in a seven-game stretch.
“As much as you (go over) those situations, or practice, it’s impossible to replicate them because of just the speed with which everything is happening, how good everybody is on the floor, how intense everybody is,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.
The Spiders’ plan is to use experience in close games to formulate a general, flexible strategy while making sure quality shooters have an opportunity, he added.
The game ended as it started for Richmond. The Spiders' first six baskets were 3s. Gilyard (23 points) made four of them.
“You make your first shot, everybody feels comfortable,” he said. Gilyard finished 7 of 12 from 3-point distance.
“I say it all the time, I feel like I’m a pretty good shooter. It’s just a matter of keep shooting. Shots went in today. May not go in tomorrow,” he said. “But I’m going to keep shooting them.”
The Spiders and Patriots (11-10, 4-4 A-10) reunite at GMU’s EagleBank Arena Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in a rematch that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. Monday’s meeting was rescheduled from Jan. 11, when Mason was unable to play because of COVID-19 issues.
“I don’t think I’ve ever done it, especially not in a regular season, especially not two days apart,” Mooney, in his 17th season at UR and 18th as a Division I head coach (one at Air Force), said of playing the same opponent in back-to-back games.
The Patriots’ big man, 6-9 junior Josh Oduro (17.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) is expected to participate Wednesday after sitting out Saturday and Monday games because of concussion protocols.
“With him back, it’s more of a focus to get post touches,” said English, who’s in his first year at GMU. “Without him, it’s more paint touches.”
Mooney called Oduro “one of the best players in our league ... A big challenge for us.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor