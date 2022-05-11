Zach Vigue picked 'bigger, flashier' goalie stick when he was 5, net win for Spiders

Hard rubber balls traveling in excess of 90 mph commonly pelt lacrosse goalies in their unprotected thighs, shins, calves, and assorted tender spots. So why would a guy willingly subject himself to such punishment?

“I saw a goalie stick in a lacrosse store, and I said ‘I’ve got to have it,’” said Zach Vigue. “My parents said if I get it, I have to play goalie.”

Vigue (VIG-you) said he was about 5 at the time and recalls the goalie stick as “bigger, flashier, and super-bright.” He’s been a goalie since, and believes he still has that stick somewhere.

There were occasions through Vigue’s youth-lacrosse days that he could have transitioned to other positions, but he chose to stay by the net.

“I never really liked running too much, so the goal was perfect for me,” said the University of Richmond redshirt freshman.

Vigue, from Apex, N.C., was introduced to lacrosse by his father, who played club lacrosse and football at Johns Hopkins, and “I just kind of fell in love with it,” said Vigue, a 6-0, 200-pounder.

He’ll be in goal for the Southern Conference champion Spiders (11-4) Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Ivy League champion and third-seeded Pennsylvania (10-4) in Philadelphia.

The Richmond defensive strategy is “to get me shots I can see, and can save,” said Vigue. The credit for the visibility component goes the defenders who play in front of Vigue.

“College teams are going to get shots off. The goal is to give up shots that are far away from the (net) and not let them get to the crease, get to the middle of the field,” said Vigue. “Put pressure on them. Make me see some good ones.”

Vigue was the Spiders’ starter at the end of the fall. In preseason, UR coach Dan Chemotti said Vigue “needed some time” to work through issues out of his control. The Spiders began the year with redshirt sophomore Devin Craven in goal, and there he remained until about halfway through the season.

Along the way, the UR staff recognized that Vigue’s “upside is very high,” said Chemotti. Craven was not playing poorly, according to Chemotti, but the coach concluded “We’re a better team when Zach’s in the goal.”

Among the highlights of Vigue’s season: a 16-save effort in Richmond’s 17-13 win over Virginia, and holding High Point and Jacksonville to below their averages as the Spiders swept to the SoCon championship last weekend.

“As I kept playing, I just got more and more comfortable,” said Vigue.

The Spiders rank eighth national in scoring defense (10 goals allowed per game).

“There’s a calming presence there,” Chemotti said of Vigue in goal.

Notes: Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game will be played at Penn Park, a 24-acre site for athletic fields east of the Penn campus, because 52,958-seat Franklin Field, typically the home for Quakers lacrosse, is occupied by events related to school graduation.

Each coach is a Duke graduate and former Blue Devils lacrosse captain. Chemotti graduated in 2002, and Penn’s Mike Murphy graduated in 1991.