Zoom call: Spiders leave slow starts behind, bake Drake early and cruise 82-52

Once again, the University of Richmond’s start in a basketball game was the story. This time, the narrative developed with some positive vibes for the Spiders.

Dragged down by dreadful starts through most of its first eight games, UR baked Drake early Saturday afternoon at the Robins Center. Richmond went ahead 17-0 and 22-2 on the way to an 82-52 win.

"Thrilled with the start of the game," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "It has been an emphasis."

Richmond (4-5) lost five of its previous six, with poor starts common denominators. It last played Dec. 3 at William & Mary, which won 58-57 after leading 38-21 at halftime. UR led Drake 47-25 at the break, with redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson (19 points on 6-of-9 shooting) and 7-foot junior Neal Quinn (17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, 3 assists in 20 minutes) driving the bus.

Mooney said Nelson "played great. Playing college point guard is hard."

Senior forward Tyler Burton also scored 17, and had eight rebounds.

The Spiders committed two turnovers in the first half, and while assuming the 22-2 about nine minutes in had made 10 of 14 shots and hushed Drake’s 6-7 Tucker DeVries, the Missouri Valley Conference preseason player of the year who was averaging 20 points. He scored 9 (3-11 shooting)

"I thought our defense was terrific early in the game, the first 10, 12 minutes of the game," said Mooney.

Quinn, in his first season at UR after transferring from Lafayette, played his finest game as a Spider. He set the tone early, when Richmond had experienced so much offensive frustration in past games, with a spin move and dunk while being fouled.

"I mean, it's no surprise, like the last few games I haven't been playing as well as I've wanted to," said Quinn. He credited former Spider big man T.J. Cline for helping him sort through an adjustment period. Saturday's assertiveness grew from "knowing that everybody has faith in me because they've seen what I'm able to do," said Quinn.

Quinn executed another spin move punctuated by a dunk later in the first half, and in the second half pulled off a third, this one with a left-handed scoop finish.

"A big guy is very easy to point out, from middle school all the way through: 'Just dunk it!' and 'I would get every rebound!'" said Mooney. "Sometimes big guys get beaten down with the typical chatter ..."

It's not that easy, Mooney noted. He simply asked Quinn to dial up the aggressiveness. "The more aggressive he is, the better it is for us, no matter what happens," said the coach.

Matt Grace (6.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg), a 6-9 fifth-year player, returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to a strained knee ligament.

Drake (8-2) was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference for the second consecutive year. The Bulldogs come off a 25-11 season, and have three returning starters. The Spiders fell at Drake 73-70 last November.

Drake, which has won 20 or more games for four consecutive seasons, visits A-10 member Saint Louis next Saturday.

Next: The Spiders host Fairleigh Dickinson (5-6), of Teaneck, N.J.,Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Knights have played a pair of A-10 schools, losing to Loyola Chicago in overtime (88-82) and defeating Saint Joseph’s (97-80). Fairleigh Dickinson, which has never met Richmond in men’s basketball, also lost at Longwood and beat VMI in Longwood’s tournament.

The Knights went 4-22 last season and were picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.