Richmond's Gilyard, VCU's Baldwin lead in part with notable ability to steal ball

Leaping, lunging and disrupting, Ace Baldwin Jr. flew around for three first-half steals in VCU’s January meeting with Richmond at the Robins Center.

Then anticipating, dislodging and jumping, UR’s Jacob Gilyard nabbed three steals of his own in the second half.

On that day, the two point guards matched each other to a T in the steals department, finishing with the three apiece. And they’ve virtually done the same for the duration of Atlantic 10 play — two of the best in the league, and in the country, at swiping the ball away.

Gilyard, a fifth-year senior, leads the league with 3.0 steals a game since league play began. And Baldwin, a sophomore, is right behind him at 2.8 steals per game against A-10 opponents.

And the defensive acumen of the two Capital City floor generals could play no small part in the rematch between the crosstown rivals on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Baldwin “just anticipates,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, of Baldwin’s steal ability. “Probably a lot like Jacob. Just, know how to blow up a play, know how to get through a screen and read eyes and shoulders.”

VCU (17-7, 10-3 A-10) went on to win the programs’ previous matchup 64-62, on Jan. 29. The Rams were aided by a defense that held the Spiders to 35.5% from the field, tied for their second-lowest mark of the season. VCU forced 13 total UR (17-9, 8-5) turnovers, which tied for the sure-handed Spiders’ second-most this season.

And led by Baldwin, among 14 A-10 teams, VCU ranks first in steals per game (9.3, No. 15 nationally). UR, led by Gilyard, ranks second (8.3 spg, No. 44 nationally).

Gilyard, individually, is averaging 3.2 steals in 26 games overall, which leads the nation. He holds the NCAA career record for steals (441).

But he wouldn’t mind if that baton got passed across town.

“Hopefully, he breaks my record,” Gilyard said of Baldwin. “I think that’s what you want. You want to see younger guys break the record. I think he definitely could have a chance.”

He added that he respects Baldwin in part because as a freshman last season, Baldwin stepped in and was the starting point guard on an NCAA tournament team.

Baldwin, to this point, has 110 career steals in 42 career games. He has averaged 2.9 steals across 16 games this season. That would be third nationally, but Baldwin isn’t eligible for the list because he hasn’t played in 75% of VCU’s games — he missed the first eight contests coming off an offseason Achilles tear.

“Our style of play fits Ace tremendously — full court, pressure on the ball, getting in passing lanes, denying, disrupting,” Rhoades said. “He just has such quick hands. And he has an innate ability to read plays.”

Rhoades has also lauded Baldwin’s competitiveness. Baldwin, Rhoades said this past weekend, commands the game with or without the ball in his hands.

Similarly, speaking of Gilyard, UR forward Grant Golden said, “He could have 0 points and still be our best player.”

Gilyard’s ability to control a game with his dribbling and passing has regularly delivered Spiders’ victories, most notably when opponents apply full-court pressure. Gilyard, as UR’s primary ball-handler, deals with it.

That talent will be tested again Friday night, when VCU goes after the Spiders with the trapping, turnover-causing pressure that has become the Rams’ trademark.

“Live-ball turnovers are the worst possible play because that enables them to get out and run, and convert an easy basket, and build on their momentum, or build on their enthusiasm and excitement to really go out and maybe take a chance or pressure the ball harder the next time,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said.

VCU is forcing 17.7 total turnovers per game, which is ninth nationally, and will be backed by a home crowd in Friday’ rematch, which was announced on Wednesday as a sellout.

The Rams have won 11 of the last 14 meetings with Richmond, including three straight at home.

And, one way or another, Gilyard and Baldwin figure to have hands all over the final result on Friday.

Notes: VCU forward Hason Ward, who sprained his left ankle midway through the first half at Fordham on Tuesday and didn’t return, will be a game-time decision on Friday, Rhoades said Thursday. … VCU and Richmond will begin a school supply drive for students, faculty and staff of Fox Elementary during Friday’s game. Donations will be taken on Friday, and then will continue to be accepted in the lobby of the Siegel Center and at the Robins Center ticket office over the next two weeks.

