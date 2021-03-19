Richmond's J.J. Matthews returned to Virginia to care for his mom, and has now led Norfolk State to an NCAA win

INDIANAPOLIS – During his two seasons at Arkansas State, Richmond native J.J. Matthews played in the red, his hot temper and lack of composure leading to numerous technical fouls.
And those technical fouls led to some stern talking-tos from his mother, Felicie Blackwell.
“She just always preaches to me to keep my composure,” Matthews, now a senior forward at Norfolk State, said Friday. “And I’ve been playing more under control and with more maturity.”
It’s Matthews’ relationship with his mother that brought him back to Virginia after two strong seasons at Arkansas State. It brought him to the Spartans (17-7), who he helped beat Appalachian State in Thursday’s First Four game.
Norfolk State faces Gonzaga (26-0), the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, on Saturday night.
Blackwell is in failing health and Matthews, who has played at four colleges in five years, wanted to finish his college career closer to home, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His parents are separated and his father lives in New Jersey.
The former Hermitage High and Millwood School standout suffered a serious knee injury in his final AAU game the summer before his senior year. With many of the high and mid-major schools backing off from his recruitment, Matthews went to Towson, where he redshirted.
After one year, he decided Towson wasn’t the fit for him, so he enrolled at Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College, playing one season there and then seeking a Division I program to continue his career at. He found Arkansas State, where he played in 59 games over two seasons, making 38 starts.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Matthews averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds a game as a junior.
But with his mother’s health deteriorating, it was time for him to come home.
“I just felt like my time was up in Arkansas,” he said. “I wanted to be closer to my family. I’ve never been close to them in school. They haven’t seen me play since I was in high school.”
This season, Matthews averages 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans, who won the MEAC tournament to earn the bid to the NCAAs. Norfolk State has been recruiting Matthews since he was in high school.
“Every time he decided to go somewhere else,” said Spartans assistant Jamal Brown. “This time, he definitely wanted to come home.”
This season, his mother has been able to come to multiple games to see him play. And Matthews has shuffled back and forth between Norfolk and Richmond, to help care for her. It’s a grueling schedule, often involving classes, practice, weight lifting, study halls and then making the two-hour drive to his mother’s house.
In the morning, it’s back to Norfolk for school and basketball.
His coaches know its taxing, but they think it’s also better for him than being far away from her, like he was across the country at Arkansas.
“I think it takes a toll,” said Brown. “He’s probably not able to be in the gym as much as he needs to or wants to, because of the extra time he spends going back home to be with his mom. But it’s allowed him to have peace of mind. It allows him to be free when he is on the court.”
Like he was Thursday when he scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in Norfolk State’s 54-53 win over Appalachian State. He grabbed five of those rebounds and hit a jump shot over the final 3:20 of the game.
“You couldn’t be any more proud to watch him persevere through all the obstacles he’s had,” said Chris Herron, Matthews’s AAU coach with the River City Reign. “To see him be able to push through all that and now help his team advance in the NCAA tournament, something that has been a goal of his forever, I’m just proud.”
Now, Matthews and Norfolk State get a shot at the tournament favorite. The Spartans have a history that includes an upset of No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012 and beating No. 1 Alabama in the 2019 NIT.
“We’re up for the challenge,” said Matthews. “They’re the No. 1 team for a reason, but we don’t back down from a challenge.”
That positivity, said Brown and Herron, is the trademark of Matthews’s personality. And Brown believes it spreads to his teammates, as does his love for the game. Following Thursday’s win, Brown said he took some time to watch Matthews celebrate.
“From his reaction, it was a wonderful moment,” said Brown. “I just saw joy. I saw extreme joy. I saw him jumping around, hugging his teammates and embracing the moment.”
After that celebration, it was time to call home to his mom. And on this night, she had no technical fouls to complain about.
“She was proud of me,” Matthews said.
