Richmond's J.J. Matthews returned to Virginia to care for his mom, and has now led Norfolk State to an NCAA win

In the morning, it’s back to Norfolk for school and basketball.

His coaches know its taxing, but they think it’s also better for him than being far away from her, like he was across the country at Arkansas.

“I think it takes a toll,” said Brown. “He’s probably not able to be in the gym as much as he needs to or wants to, because of the extra time he spends going back home to be with his mom. But it’s allowed him to have peace of mind. It allows him to be free when he is on the court.”

Like he was Thursday when he scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in Norfolk State’s 54-53 win over Appalachian State. He grabbed five of those rebounds and hit a jump shot over the final 3:20 of the game.

“You couldn’t be any more proud to watch him persevere through all the obstacles he’s had,” said Chris Herron, Matthews’s AAU coach with the River City Reign. “To see him be able to push through all that and now help his team advance in the NCAA tournament, something that has been a goal of his forever, I’m just proud.”

Now, Matthews and Norfolk State get a shot at the tournament favorite. The Spartans have a history that includes an upset of No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012 and beating No. 1 Alabama in the 2019 NIT.