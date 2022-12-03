Richmond's season ends with loss to Sacramento State in FCS playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The University of Richmond got off to a hot start but couldn’t sustain its momentum in a 38-31 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Spiders (9-4) led 21-7 in the second quarter and 31-24 entering the fourth before Hornets receivers Marshel Martin and Pierre Williams caught touchdown passes of 19 and 51 yards, respectively, to rally Sacramento State (12-0), the second seed in the playoffs.

The scoring toss to Williams came with 6:28 left and ended Richmond’s first postseason appearance since 2016.

The Spiders’ Reece Udinski completed 21 of 39 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, two to Leroy Henley. Aaron Dykes ran for 109 yards on 114 carries.

For the Hornets, quarterback Jake Dunniway threw for 317 yards but was intercepted three times. Backup Asher O’Hara completed 5 passes, two of which went for touchdowns, including the game-winner to Williams.

The Spiders gave up the game’s first score then rallied for 21 unanswered points to take the lead and went to halftime with a 21-17 edge.

Freshman Elijah Tau-Tolliver sparked Sacramento State to start the second half, taking the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown.

After a UR field goal, he took the ensuing kickoff to the 50-yard line to kick-start Sacramento State’s next drive.

The Hornets elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Spiders’ 13, but a huge defensive stop by Richmond made it the second time in the game that Sacramento State reached Spiders territory with no points to show for it.

It was one of a number of big run stops by the Richmond defense, which held the potent Hornets run game in check during a game where running the ball was crucial because of the rain.

On the fourth-down play the Hornets went with run specialist O’Hara at quarterback, part of a unique two-QB arrangement the team uses along with Dunniway, a passing specialist.

Meanwhile the Spiders, who have relied on their passing attack all season, instead found success with Dykes, who tore through the Hornets’ defense. It was only the second time in Dykes’ career he crossed the 100-yard mark.

Udinski was relegated to a supporting role as the Spiders changed their approach to meet the demands of the game. He came up big when he was needed, though, with the two TD passes to Henley.

The second, near the end of the third quarter, reclaimed the lead for the Spiders.

The defense backed up that lead with a third-down interception by Tyrek Funderburk, who took advantage of a blitz by the Spiders. Funderburk added another interception minutes later after a Udinski fumble cracked open the door for the Hornets.