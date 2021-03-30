Richmond's Turley brothers both became college wrestling All-Americans this year, but took very different paths

“I could tell he wasn’t done wrestling for sure,” Rutgers coach Scott Goodale said. “He wasn’t planning his matches. He was like, I’m just going to let it fly. I would say this to him before very match. Just be really dangerous. … We knew where he was in the bracket, that he could do some damage if he got rolling. And he did.”

Like his older brother, Jackson viewed his eighth-place finish at the NCAA Division I championships — an effort that made him the area’s first D-I wrestling All-American in at least two decades — with more than a tinge of disappointment.

“I’m still not satisfied or fulfilled whatsoever,” he said. “Eighth place at a tournament? That’s just weird. I’m not happy with it. I look at all the kids who placed in front of me. I can beat all those kids. My next goal is pushing for that national title.”

Jackson and Alex will work together again. Alex plans a trip to New Jersey next month and then the duo will be together in Richmond during the summer. Then they’ll return to their campuses with their sights set on more.

“We’re both All-Americans, but we both want to be at the top of the podium, so we know there’s a little more work to be done,” Alex said. “There’s another level here we can get to.”

They’re years and miles apart. But they’ll go together.