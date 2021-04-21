Richmond's Turner, James Madison's Greene share CAA defensive player of year honor

A pair of in-state defensive linemen earned the distinction of the Colonial Athletic Association's best in the league’s annual end-of-year awards, announced Wednesday afternoon.
Richmond tackle Kobie Turner and James Madison defensive end Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs High School standout, were named the CAA’s co-defensive players of the year.
Also, Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke, a former Atlee standout, was selected as the league’s special teams player of the year.
Greene and Ratke were two of seven total all-conference first team selections from JMU and Turner was one of five for Richmond. The Dukes earned 11 all-conference picks overall and the Spiders earned eight.
For Richmond (3-1), Turner, a 6-3, 285-pound junior from Clifton, racked up six tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. His rate of 1.5 tackles for loss per game put him tied for 20th nationally and his sack rate put him 22nd. He also forced a fumble at JMU this past Saturday.
Turner is the first Richmond player to earn a share of the CAA’s top defensive honor since linebacker Eric McBride was also co-defensive player of the year in 2010.
Greene, for JMU (5-0), moved from an interior line spot to defensive end this past offseason. He played that position at Highland Springs. And the 6-3, 285 pounder has eight tackles for loss, with 2.5 sacks. His 1.6 tackles for loss per game rank 18th in the nation.
JMU has now claimed four straight CAA defensive player of the year awards, with defensive end Ron’Dell Carter in 2019, cornerback Jimmy Moreland in 2018 and defensive end Andrew Ankrah in 2017.
On Monday, Greene was also selected as one of the 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
Ratke has gone 9 of 9 on field goal attempts and 20 of 20 on extra point attempts this season. With three field goals against Richmond Saturday, Ratke became the CAA’s all-time career leader in field goals with 67. That mark is seventh in FCS history.
Offensive player of the year: Dejoun Lee, Delaware
Co-defensive players of the year: Mike Greene, JMU and Kobie Turner, Richmond
Coach of the year: Danny Rocco, Delaware
Special teams player of the year: Ethan Ratke, JMU
Offensive rookie of the year: Kevin Brown, Jr., Rhode Island
Defensive rookie of the year: Jared Verse, UAlbany
Scholar-athlete of the year: Davis Cheek, Elon
Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award: Justin Covington, Villanova
State players only
First-team offense: RB, Percy Agyei-Obese (JMU); WR, Kris Thornton (JMU); TE, John Fitzgerald; OL, Raymond Gillespie (JMU), Clayton McConnell (UR), Truvell Wilson (JMU); PK, Ethan Ratke (JMU).
First-team defense: DL, Mike Greene (JMU), Kobie Turner (UR); LB, Tyler Dressler (UR), Tristan Wheeler (UR); S, M.J. Hampton (JMU).
Second-team offense: OL, Tim Coleman (UR), Andrew Trainer (William & Mary).
Second-team defense: DL, Will Kiely (William & Mary), Darius Reynolds (UR); LB Kelvin Azanama (JMU), Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (JMU); CB, Tyrek Funderburk (UR); P, Harry O’Kelly (JMU); Snapper, Kyle Davis (JMU)
