Richmond's Turner, James Madison's Greene share CAA defensive player of year honor

A pair of in-state defensive linemen earned the distinction of the Colonial Athletic Association's best in the league’s annual end-of-year awards, announced Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond tackle Kobie Turner and James Madison defensive end Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs High School standout, were named the CAA’s co-defensive players of the year.

Also, Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke, a former Atlee standout, was selected as the league’s special teams player of the year.

Greene and Ratke were two of seven total all-conference first team selections from JMU and Turner was one of five for Richmond. The Dukes earned 11 all-conference picks overall and the Spiders earned eight.

For Richmond (3-1), Turner, a 6-3, 285-pound junior from Clifton, racked up six tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. His rate of 1.5 tackles for loss per game put him tied for 20th nationally and his sack rate put him 22nd. He also forced a fumble at JMU this past Saturday.

Turner is the first Richmond player to earn a share of the CAA’s top defensive honor since linebacker Eric McBride was also co-defensive player of the year in 2010.