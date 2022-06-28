Ring's not the thing for R-MC's national championship hoops coach

The rings signifying a national championship arrived in Ashland for members of the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team. Coach Josh Merkel determined he will not be wearing his on a thick chain around his neck to catch the eyes of prospective Yellow Jackets and others.

Merkel suggested in a Monday interview that he is far more interested in recreating the highly effective process that led his band of distinction to these weighty, silver bands of distinction, and wants all to appreciate the path’s necessity.

“It might be something I show a recruit or two, but for me it’s still about winning the next game and winning the next recruit, and we are not in the business – we don’t do it for the ring,” said Merkel. “It’s a nice little thing, and it’s neat, but I don’t even want to entice recruits with that because there’s a lot more that goes into it just than that final reward.”

Merkel’s championship ring is not displayed on his finger. It remains in its black box, stored in his office.

R-MC went 33-1 on the way to the Division III national championship. The Yellow Jackets were challenged infrequently during the regular season. They captured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title by beating Virginia Wesleyan 74-59, and then won NCAA tournament games 99-57, 67-51, 92-69, 76-53, 81-63 and 75-45.

In terms of point-differential, the Yellow Jackets’ postseason run must qualify as one of the most impressive in DIII history. That 30-point title-winning victory came over an Elmhurst team that finished the season averaging 81 points. R-MC led 38-23 at halftime.

“Some great memories for the memory bank, for sure,” said Merkel, whose team’s only defeat was a 77-76 overtime decision at Christopher Newport on Nov. 28.

The R-MC championship ring features the school mascot, Buzz, in yellow, black and white, with a fierce look, fists raised, and placed on a sparkling silver background. Merkel has been able to distribute about five or six of the rings to his players and staff members and said “guys are blown away. The rings are impressive. They are bigger than I would have expected.”

The rings were ordered through Richline Group, Inc., a national jewelry manufacturer and marketer whose president and CEO is Dave Meleski, a former standout Yellow Jackets guard (Class of 1981) and J.R. Tucker High alum. Meleski’s guidance was very helpful in ring design, according to Merkel. The R-MC seniors were also consulted for composition recommendations.

Each ring costs between $200 and $300, according to Merkel. The rings budget was financed by alumni and friends of the men’s basketball program, said the coach.

The R-MC men’s basketball policy as developed by Merkel is rings only for national championships, not for Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles or advancement in NCAA tournaments.

Yellow Jackets from the national championship team are expected to be saluted at a home football game during the upcoming season.