Rob Brandenberg, a former VCU basketball player, reported missing

For as long as Wenah Malenda has known Rob Brandenberg, she’s always been able to maintain contact with him.

Even when Brandenberg left, he would always tell Malenda where he was going — whether to the park, gym or elsewhere.

“I would always know,” Malenda, Brandenberg’s girlfriend, said on Tuesday.

So it was unusual when Malenda returned to their Henrico residence on Monday and found he wasn’t there, and she wasn’t able to subsequently get in touch.

Malenda filed a missing person report with Henrico Police Monday. With family and friends still unable to track him down, Henrico Police distributed a news release Tuesday afternoon saying Brandenburg is classified as missing.

Brandenberg, 30, is a former VCU basketball player who was a freshman on the Rams’ 2011 Final Four team. Current VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades, who was an assistant under Shaka Smart when Brandenberg was playing, is among those who have assisted with the efforts to find Brandenberg.

“Right now we’re just holding on to faith,” Malenda said. “We’re praying a lot. We believe in God, and we believe that God would guide him back home.”

A native of Cincinnati, Brandenberg — whose given first name is William and who was listed as 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds as a senior at VCU — may be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plates that read “ADITWAY.”

Jesse Pellot-Rosa, a Richmond native who played at VCU from 2003-07, was with Brandenberg on Sunday. The two are friends dating to when they met when Brandenberg was on a recruiting trip to VCU and Pellot-Rosa was back in town for offseason training during his professional career overseas.

The two grew a bond from that point. Brandenberg reminded Pellot-Rosa of B.A. Walker, who was his closest friend on the VCU team when he played.

“Both laid-back type of quiet guys,” Pellot-Rosa said Tuesday. “... Intelligent and cerebral type of guys.”

In more recent years, Pellot-Rosa has helped with Brandenberg’s basketball camps — launched in 2015 and branded “J&R Basketball Camps.” The two have always kept close contact, Pellot-Rosa said.

They were together for a training session for kids at Guardian Christian Academy in Chesterfield on Sunday.

Pellot-Rosa said Brandenberg mentioned to him last week, without going into much detail, that Brandenberg had a bit of a gambling addiction.

“And was kind of stressing about that,” Pellot-Rosa said.

But Brandenberg seemed like himself in the gym on Sunday, Pellot-Rosa said — happy-go-lucky.

Malenda and Brandenberg last spoke on Sunday night. She said the two had a slight argument then.

“Nothing too serious,” she said. “He left the house and came back like 30 minutes later. By that time I fell asleep.”

Brandenberg was sleeping on Monday morning when Malenda left, and that was the last time she saw him. He was gone when she returned. He left a note with Malenda, but there has been no further communication.

According to Henrico Police, a missing person report for Brandenberg was requested at 1:13 p.m. on Monday. According to the department, officers have been conducting follow-ups with family, friends and Brandenberg’s employer.

Meanwhile, family and friends have searched parks, gyms and elsewhere trying to find Brandenberg’s whereabouts.

“He’s a park guy, he likes to be outside, he likes nature,” Malenda said. “So we assumed he may be at one of the parks just clearing his head.

“We’ve checked hospitals and called around churches. … Checking his bank statements, and we still have no lead.”

Those close to Brandenberg are continuing to work closely with police and doing everything they possibly can to make sure that Brandenberg gets home safe, alive and well, Malenda said.

Anyone with information on where Brandenberg may be is urged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be sent to P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

“We just want him home safe,” Malenda said. “... We’re here every step of the way with him.”