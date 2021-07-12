Rockies pick former Collegiate pitcher Evan Justice (N.C. State) in fifth round of MLB Draft

North Carolina State junior pitcher Evan Justice, who played at Collegiate, was taken in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Justice was the 140th pick. The suggested signing bonus for that slot is $394,300.

After moving to the bullpen during the season for the Wolfpack, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-hander had a 1.85 ERA in 43 2/3 innings with 13 saves and four wins.

Justice, who has a mid-90s fastball, was 1-0 with four saves and a 2.08 ERA in five appearances in the NCAA tournament. He was the winning pitcher in the Wolfpack’s super regional-clinching win against Arkansas.

In the College World Series, he worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings (two hits, one walk, six strikeouts) in two games before the Wolfpack was shut down because of COVID-19 protocols.

Justice was the All-Metro player of the year in 2017, when he went 7-1 with a 1.05 ERA for Collegiate.