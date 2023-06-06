CHARLOTTESVILLE – For the second time during his tenure at Virginia, Tony Bennett has lured a sitting head coach to leave his job and become a Cavaliers assistant.

UVa announced Tuesday that Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez, a former Bennett assistant, would be joining the program as an associate head coach. Sanchez coached under Bennett for two years at Washington State and nine at Virginia before taking over the 49ers program in March of 2018.

"This is a bittersweet day for me and my family as I step down to pursue other opportunities," Sanchez said in a statement released by Charlotte. "It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the 49ers basketball program over the past five years and I want to thank Niner Nation for its support. I will be forever grateful to my staff, players and the University. I can only hope that the impact we made on our student-athletes is as strong as the impact they have made on us."

The 43-year-old Sanchez, whose last game with Virginia was the 2018 NCAA tournament lost to 16-seeded UMBC, fills the vacancy opened when Kyle Getter left to join Micah Shrewsberry’s staff at Notre Dame.

“The University of Virginia is truly special to me and my family,” Sanchez said a statement released by Virginia. “It is the only institution I would vacate my head coaching position for. I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to Grounds with a new-found lens and perspective. I’m also excited to reconnect with the staff and join their efforts in sustaining the incredible success this program has had over the last decade. I look forward to serving Coach Bennett, the staff, the student-athletes and our community.”

Sanchez went 72-78 in his time with the 49ers, including posting a 22-14 record this past season, leading Charlotte to the CBI championship.

"Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner. He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men," Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness.”

When Bennett was hired at Virginia in 2009, he brought Sanchez with him from Washington State. He also hired Ritchie McKay, at the time the head coach at Liberty, and Jason Williford, a UVa alum and an assistant at American.

McKay returned for a second stint at Liberty in 2015. Williford is still on staff at Virginia, and, like Sanchez, holds the title of associate head coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron and his family back to the University of Virginia,” Bennett said in a statement. “Ron played an integral part in building this program and was a pillar in the community. He is an outstanding recruiter and coach, and really connects with student-athletes. Ron’s last five years as a head coach enhances what he will bring back to our basketball program.”

Virginia went 25-8 this past season, sharing the ACC regular-season title and reaching the league’s tournament championship game, but fell in the first round of the NCAAs to Furman.

