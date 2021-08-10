Ronnie 'Airplane' Walker looks to take off at running back for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The family legacy began with a man Ronnie Walker Jr. never met, but whose dog tags he wears around his neck for every game and practice and whose nickname, Airplane, Walker goes by.

Albert Lee Harris died before his grandson, Walker, was born but Walker grew up hearing stories of his grandfather’s athletic exploits in the late 1970s, how he earned his moniker by flying around the field. He learned about his uncle, Alphonso Harris, and how he had followed in Albert Lee’s footsteps and become a football star at Hopewell High School, then at Morgan State, eventually getting a shot with the Washington Redskins.

Now, Walker aims to equal or surpass those accomplishments.

“As the big brother, I want to elevate past that and make it to the league as well,” said Walker, now a junior running back at Virginia.

Walker’s grandfather, he said, set track and field and football records at Hopewell, including rushing records that were broken by Harris, the 1981 Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. Walker said he bested those marks during his time with the Blue Devils, until to his brother, TreyVon Henderson, an Ohio State commitment, broke the record.