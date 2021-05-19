Rosenberger's late goal pushes James River past rival Cosby

Buried in the minds of members of the James River boys soccer team heading into a Tuesday night clash with rival Cosby was a memory two years old, but still painful.
Two years ago, in May 2019, the Rapids fell to the Titans 3-2 on penalty kicks in the semifinals of the region playoffs. And with last season scratched due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was the last time James River faced Cosby until Tuesday.
At home then against the Titans, the 2019 game served as the Rapids’ motivation, sophomore Pierce Boerner said.
“It was really painful for us,” Boerner said of the playoff outing two years ago. “And we wanted to come back [Tuesday] and just have a better performance.”
James River did that, a 2-1 triumph. But it was not without some nail biting late.
With about four minutes to go, Cosby earned a penalty kick, which senior Julian Rivera converted to tie the game at 1.
The Rapids, though, kept pressing into stoppage time. And they were rewarded with a goal by Noah Rosenberger, a smooth strike inside the left post. They held on as the extra time ticked away, nixing a late Cosby free kick and avenging the loss in 2019.
“We finally got our chance, and it means a lot to us,” Boerner said. “Because we didn’t get it last year.”
Boerner had the first goal of the evening for the Rapids (5-0), a product of their heed to coach Forsan Radwan’s direction.
Heading into the game, Radwan told his team it had to put Cosby under pressure. He knew the Titans (6-1) would press his squad, and he wanted his players to press right back.
“Whenever the pass is made, we got to go, and we got to go with numbers,” Radwan said. “And we just have to go with that attitude. With good attitude to win the ball.”
The Rapids’ tide began to rise with about 14 minutes to go in the first half, Radwan’s desired aggressiveness showing. They were creating chances, knocking on the door with each shot.
Finally, with just under eight minutes left in the half, junior Samuel Escorcia won the ball and played it in. Boerner took it and finished, off an assertive run toward goal, to make it 1-0. It was his team-high eighth goal of the season.
“Pierce is always a handful around the goal,” Radwan said.
In goal, the sure-handed play of senior keeper Drew Slack helped keep it a James River shutout until late.
He made an acrobatic save midway through the first half, lunging into the air to push a Cosby shot high. And, in general, the James Madison recruit brings composure, calmness and confidence to the group, Radwan said.
"I think that the quality of Drew is irreplaceable,” Radwan said.
As the Titans searched for a tying goal in the final minutes, though, a referee’s ruling gave Rivera an opportunity from the penalty spot. And he fired past Slack to bring things level.
But the Rapids expected adversity in a game against a foe like Cosby. And they showed poise in the frantic final minutes.
“We told the guys, especially our younger guys, we're like, 'This is why we play,'” Rosenberger said. “And we just showed up in the last 10 minutes."
During stoppage time, senior Jack Madison had the ball in front of the goal with a defender closing. Rosenberger requested the ball, and Madison delivered. And with a clear path to the goal, Rosenberger fired and scored.
It was just his second game this season due to injury, but it was a second goal for him this season in the final five minutes of a game. He also scored late against Powhatan last week.
"His focus level is just tremendous,” Radwan said of Rosenberger. “And he's always playing until the end.”
Radwan views Tuesday’s victory as a step forward for his still-undefeated group. The Rapids followed the game plan, were resilient late and left with a memory that, for them, is much better than the one two years ago.
“It's something we've been hammering all season long: We've got to be brave, we've got to go through pressure,” Radwan said. “And I think they picked a great game to do it."
Goals: COS: Rivera; JR: Boerner, Rosenberger
Saves: COS: Drayer 6; JR: Slack 3
Records: Cosby 6-1, James River 5-0
