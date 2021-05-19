Rosenberger's late goal pushes James River past rival Cosby

Boerner had the first goal of the evening for the Rapids (5-0), a product of their heed to coach Forsan Radwan’s direction.

Heading into the game, Radwan told his team it had to put Cosby under pressure. He knew the Titans (6-1) would press his squad, and he wanted his players to press right back.

“Whenever the pass is made, we got to go, and we got to go with numbers,” Radwan said. “And we just have to go with that attitude. With good attitude to win the ball.”

The Rapids’ tide began to rise with about 14 minutes to go in the first half, Radwan’s desired aggressiveness showing. They were creating chances, knocking on the door with each shot.

Finally, with just under eight minutes left in the half, junior Samuel Escorcia won the ball and played it in. Boerner took it and finished, off an assertive run toward goal, to make it 1-0. It was his team-high eighth goal of the season.

“Pierce is always a handful around the goal,” Radwan said.

In goal, the sure-handed play of senior keeper Drew Slack helped keep it a James River shutout until late.