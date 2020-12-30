Roster flux again shaping Virginia Tech football's 2021 outlook

BLACKSBURG – Another tumultuous offseason of roster upheaval is underway for Virginia Tech football, just one more challenge for the Hokies as they head in to what figures to be a make-or-break year for coach Justin Fuente.
At least three offensive starters are transferring from the program, and six starters – two on offense and four on defense – are leaving the team early to declare for the draft.
Fuente last spoke with the media two weeks ago, at the start of the NCAA’s early signing period. At that point, he was asked about the potential roster flux he was facing.
“There are several of those guys that they are absolutely coming back, there are several that have said that they are not,” Fuente said on Dec. 16. “There are several in the process of trying to figure it out.”
Two weeks later, that picture has come into focus, though still incomplete.
Tech has some major pieces returning, including tight end James Mitchell and defensive end Amare Barno, but will have plenty to replace, as well.
Offensively, quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson, running back Khalil Herbert, and three offensive linemen who started multiple games – left tackle Christian Darrisaw and guards Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson – won’t be back, along with backup offensive linemen T.J. Jackson.
Hooker, Patterson, Nester and Hudson are all transferring, while Darrisaw and Herbert plan to declare for the NFL draft.
Nester and Hudson will both play for their home state schools, Nester at West Virginia and Hudson at Louisville.
On defense, tackle Jarrod Hewitt, end Justus Reed, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and safety Divine Deablo have all announced their intentions to pass on their final year of eligibility and enter the draft. Cornerback Devin Taylor has received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, but has not confirmed he’ll accept it and leave.
Tech – which had 12 players enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal between the 2019 and 2020 seasons – went 5-6 this season, ending the year with a win over rival Virginia. The Hokies passed on playing in a bowl game, snapping the program’s 27-year streak of appearing in a postseason contest.
While the quarterback defections – Patterson has already announced his transfer to FCS-power North Dakota State – grabbed the biggest headlines, the loss of the three linemen figures to have a greater impact on the Hokies’ prospects in 2021.
Losing three starting linemen leaves the Hokies with holes they don’t appear prepared to fill. Tech did pick up a transfer from Maryland, center Johnny Jordan. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Leesburg native was an off-and-on starter for the Terrapins at center the past three seasons.
At quarterback, Braxton Burmeister, an Oregon transfer who sat out 2019 under NCAA rules, started Tech’s final game, the home win over rival UVA, a week after Hooker struggled with the cold against Clemson. The move to Burmeister from Hooker – who was briefly in the transfer portal after the 2019 season as well – for that game signaled a likely change at that position.
Tech returns Knox Kadum, a redshirt freshman this past season, and brings in incoming freshman Tahj Bullock, but it’s likely the team will be active in the transfer market looking to add an experienced backup or competition for Burmeister.
Fuente acknowledged moves were likely at the quarterback spot during his early signing day press conference.
“Ultimately we’ll see how it all works out,” said Fuente, who is 19-18 the past three seasons. “It will be interesting to see how that all plays out.”
Tech has seen a carousel of quarterbacks in Fuente’s five-year tenure. Jerod Evans, a junior college transfer who led the Hokies to the ACC Coastal Division title in 2016, left early for the NFL draft but was not selected.
Josh Jackson started in 2017 but, after being injured in 2018, he transferred to Maryland rather than compete to get his job back.
Now, Hooker and Patterson are headed for the door. On signing day, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen – also the team’s quarterback coach – defended the program’s handling of that key position.
“We’ve had more guys play and more guys capable of playing it feels like the last couple of years, and, ya know, that’s a good problem,” he said. “There’s certainly something to one guy being the guy and getting every start and every rep multiple years. There is something that comes along with that. There’s also some real advantage in having multiple guys who have played and can play that you do play. It’s hard to make it through a season with one guy.”