Roster flux again shaping Virginia Tech football's 2021 outlook

BLACKSBURG – Another tumultuous offseason of roster upheaval is underway for Virginia Tech football, just one more challenge for the Hokies as they head in to what figures to be a make-or-break year for coach Justin Fuente.

At least three offensive starters are transferring from the program, and six starters – two on offense and four on defense – are leaving the team early to declare for the draft.

Fuente last spoke with the media two weeks ago, at the start of the NCAA’s early signing period. At that point, he was asked about the potential roster flux he was facing.

“There are several of those guys that they are absolutely coming back, there are several that have said that they are not,” Fuente said on Dec. 16. “There are several in the process of trying to figure it out.”

Two weeks later, that picture has come into focus, though still incomplete.

Tech has some major pieces returning, including tight end James Mitchell and defensive end Amare Barno, but will have plenty to replace, as well.