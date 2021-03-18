Roster mystery adds intrigue to UVA's NCAA tournament opener

For his part, Boals isn’t anticipating any major scheme changes just because a player – or maybe more – is unavailable.

“If it was any other team, you’d probably worry about it,” he said. “But they do what they do. It’s almost like the New England Patriots. You put another guy in there and they’re doing the same thing and it’s working the same way.”

The Virginia way starts with Bennett’s trademark pack-line defense, a scheme Boals gained experience coaching against when he was an assistant at Ohio State and Bo Ryan was using the pack at Big Ten foe Wisconsin.

But this season, Boals said UVA boasts an offense equal to, if not more impressive, than it’s always-stout defense, which, after leading the nation the past four years, currently ranks sixth, allowing 60.5 points per game.

“If you look at their team this year, it’s a little different than it’s been,” said Boals. “Their offense is more efficient than their defense, and their defense is still their defense. That’s their calling card.”

But how might that offense and defense look if it has to play without junior point Kihei Clark? What if UVA doesn’t have senior forward Jay Huff? What if the rejuvenated Trey Murphy III is the player who can’t compete?