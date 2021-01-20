Rough second half leads to 70-54 VCU loss at St. Bonaventure

What happens when you out-Bonnie the Bonnies?

For VCU, it meant a first half Wednesday at the Reilly Center that was just as it would’ve planned — outmuscling St. Bonaventure inside, where it usually flourishes.

The problem was it proved unsustainable.

The Bonnies burst through in the second half, unloading a flurry of offense to erase a 15-point halftime deficit.

The Rams slipped hard into a horrid offensive spell. They endured a 70-54 loss, missing an opportunity to grab a share of first place in the Atlantic 10.

Rhoades called the second half an “implosion.”

“We really fought the game in the second half and showed some immaturity,” Rhoades said. “And that, on the road in the A-10, is going to get you beat. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Wednesday was an example perhaps of the other side of having a young team. The Rams’ energy and poise in many instances have allowed them to dazzle, including a seven-game win streak into the beginning of A-10 play.