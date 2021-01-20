Rough second half leads to 70-54 VCU loss at St. Bonaventure

What happens when you out-Bonnie the Bonnies?
For VCU, it meant a first half Wednesday at the Reilly Center that was just as it would’ve planned — outmuscling St. Bonaventure inside, where it usually flourishes.
The problem was it proved unsustainable.
The Bonnies burst through in the second half, unloading a flurry of offense to erase a 15-point halftime deficit.
The Rams slipped hard into a horrid offensive spell. They endured a 70-54 loss, missing an opportunity to grab a share of first place in the Atlantic 10.
Rhoades called the second half an “implosion.”
“We really fought the game in the second half and showed some immaturity,” Rhoades said. “And that, on the road in the A-10, is going to get you beat. And that’s exactly what happened.”
Wednesday was an example perhaps of the other side of having a young team. The Rams’ energy and poise in many instances have allowed them to dazzle, including a seven-game win streak into the beginning of A-10 play.
But they’ve let their foot off the pedal multiple times this year in second halves. Sometimes things snowball. That was the case against Rhode Island on Jan. 9, when VCU was outscored 43-28 in the second half of a game that was 40-all at halftime.
It happened again Wednesday, when the Rams (10-4, 3-2) were bested 45-14 in the second half after carrying a 40-25 lead at the break.
VCU didn’t make a field goal, and scored just 1 point, in the final 9:15.
“We allowed our lack of offense and fighting the game in the second half to affect all facets of the game,” Rhoades said.
First-place St. Bonaventure (7-1, 5-1) unloaded an assault out of the halftime break. A flurry of dunks helped the Bonnies reel in VCU in a hurry.
The Bonnies converted on three straight dunks, the first by Jalen Adaway and the last two by Osun Osunniyi, to cap a game-flipping 16-0 run.
Osunniyi’s second dunk, at the 14:16 mark, gave the Bonnies a 45-43 lead, their first advantage since a Dominick Welch layup early.
VCU briefly took the lead back on a Bones Hyland 3-pointer after that, but Kyle Loften promptly answered with a layup. The Bonnies never trailed again.
Poor shot selection and mistakes plagued the Rams down the stretch. The ball movement that was consistent in the first half withered away in the second.
“Tale of two halves,” Rhoades said. “And disappointing.”
Early on, though, VCU asserted itself, outrebounding St. Bonaventure 27-14 and outscoring the Bonnies 16-12 in the paint. St. Bonaventure entered the night third in the A-10 with a plus-5.3 rebounding margin and with a plus-74 overall advantage on points in the paint this year.
A solid first half from the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Levi Stockard III — the Rams’ stoutest frontcourt contributor — was a boon for VCU. Stockard had 8 points and seven rebounds before the break.
When the Bonnies trimmed a 9-point VCU lead to 5 with just under 9 minutes to play, Stockard scored on back-to-back possessions to push it back to 9.
Then the Rams’ principal sniper, Hyland, blew things open to end the half, sinking back-to-back 3s later. Hason Ward added a couple of free throws after a foul at the first-half buzzer, and VCU closed the half with a 9-0 run to expand its lead to the 15-point margin, its largest of the game.
“We had too many turnovers in the first half [with 11], or we could’ve had a bigger lead,” Rhoades said. “But we played the right way. We guarded.”
Ultimately, VCU let what would’ve been a quality win for its postseason profile and potentially a key victory in the race for the regular-season A-10 title slip from its grasp with 20 minutes of basketball it would like to forget.
But the important thing could be the lessons. The Rams return home to host Dayton on Saturday.
“We got to get better,” Rhoades said. “We got to learn from that second half, and there’ll be a lot of tape being watched [Thursday].”
