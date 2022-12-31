Rowdy Siegel Center crowd lifts VCU past La Salle

Early in the second half Saturday at the Siegel Center, as VCU tried to hold a slim lead over La Salle, Zeb Jackson threw a behind-the-back pass that concluded with a Jamir Watkins dunk and an eruption from the Ram faithful.

Was that intentional?

“It was not planned, for sure,” Jackson said to laughs in a postgame press conference.

In a way, though, it was analogous to how VCU’s New Year’s Eve showdown with the Explorers, an 80-67 victory, unfolded. The Rams’ win in their Atlantic 10 opener didn’t come easy, as the home team went down 7-0 and couldn’t score a single point through more than three minutes of game clock.

It was cloudy outside and frigid inside the Siegel Center during that span, a bevy of mistakes and overall physical play on both sides allowing the Explorers to build a lead as high as nine in the first half.

Jalen DeLoach and David Shriver got VCU rolling eventually, splitting the Rams’ first 10 points as the home team worked its way back and kept it close. Home and away teams engaged in a physical display — Ace Baldwin, Brandon Johns Jr. and more among those hitting the floor — with one of the more aggressive atmospheres in recent memory at the Stu.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction, but to be 1-0 in the league, that was the goal today and these guys accomplished it,” coach Mike Rhoades said.

Late in the first half, boos rained down after nearly three straight possessions of controversial rulings, and the anger and tension in the air were only relieved after a Zeb Jackson dunk brought some life back into the arena.

A Johns and-1 gave the Rams the lead and was part of a last-ditch rally from the Rams to take control by halftime as the two teams traded points, but the crowd erupted when a Jackson 3-pointer gave VCU a 38-36 lead at the buzzer.

Most notably, Josh Banks headed to the trainer’s table behind the VCU bench prior to halftime after contact left him clutching his face and eventually stumbling down the sideline. DeLoach also headed to the bench late following contact as he and Baldwin hit the ground in tandem, but both DeLoach and Banks returned after halftime.

It was all VCU to start the second half, with eight of the first 11 points scored going to the black and gold. Among the early scores were a Jackson dunk and two Watkins slams, the second of which coming on the heels of Jackson’s behind-the-back transfer.

The teams traded runs as the second half went on, an Ace Baldwin three igniting the crowd and fluffing the point cushion to 10.

One basket for each squad later, VCU’s lead was back at 10 and never dipped below double digits the rest of the way: it ballooned to as much as 15 thanks to another Baldwin 3-pointer, his stats numbering 5-of-8 from deep and a team-leading 19 points overall.

Baldwin was one of four Rams in double-digit points alongside DeLoach, Jackson and Brandon Johns Jr., DeLoach netting his first career double-double as he added 13 rebounds.

The Rams’ fifth consecutive win boosted their record to 10-4 and kicked off conference play at 1-0, improving to 9-1 at home ahead of 2023’s arrival. VCU heads out on the road for the first time since Dec. 3 for a matchup with Duquesne on Jan. 4.