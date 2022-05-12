Richmond Times-Dispatch sports podcast hosted by David Teel and Mike Barber.
Just In
editor's pick
RT-D Sports Podcast | Wrapping up spring football for Virginia Tech and UVA.
Related to this story
Most Popular
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s road to a third straight lacrosse national championship begins on the road, at coach Lars Tiffany’s former home.
The project, whose ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday, will create a Tribe sports performance center and renovate Kaplan Arena.
VCU lands Toibu Lawal, a 6-8 forward from London:
Tech ranks No. 21 in the Directors' Cup standings and boasts top-five teams in softball and baseball.
Virginia State University determined that an experienced candidate was the best candidate for the school’s football leadership position.
Friends' suggestion set new VCU signee, London native Toibu Lawal on basketball path:
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — As an early and persistent advocate for remodeling the ACC’s football schedule, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Bab…