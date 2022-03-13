 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RTD Tourney Central: UR, Tech get their March Madness draws, UVA and VCU head to NIT

ACC Virginia Tech Duke Basketball

Hunter Cattoor, the ACC tournament MVP, cut down the net Saturday night after the Hokies downed Duke for the tournament championship. Cattoor scored 31 points.

 the associated press

The madness is on, and four teams with state ties will be participating.

Virginia Tech, the ACC tournament winners, drew a No. 11 seed and will play Friday in Milwaukee, Wisc. against No. 6 seed Texas at 4:30 p.m.

Richmond's dramatic run to the tournament will continue in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Spiders drew a No. 12 seed. They will face No. 5 seed Iowa on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

Longwood's men, making their first appearance in the tournament, drew a No. 14 seed. The Lancers will face No. 3 Tennessee on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in Indianapolis.

Norfolk State, the MEAC champion, does not have to participate in a play-in game. The Spartans head to Ft. Worth, Texas for a Thursday game against No. 1 Baylor at 2 p.m.

VCU and Virginia were left out of the bracket, and will settle for NIT appearances.

The Rams drew a No. 3 seed in the four-region, 16-team event. The Rams will face Princeton on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are not seeded, but face No. 3 seed Mississippi State, who is unable to host, so the game will be played at John Paul Jones Arena.

In the NCAA women's field, the Hokies were big winners, getting a No. 5 seed and a Friday date with No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast. That game will be in College Park, Md., where No. 4 seed Maryland could await the winner.

The Longwood women were the other state team to reach the women's tourney. They'll first face Mount St. Mary's in a play-in game for the right to be a No. 16 seed against N.C. State.

Virginia Tech's No. 5 seed is its second-highest ever in the women's bracket - the Hokies were a No. 4 seed in 1999.

