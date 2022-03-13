RTD Tourney Central: UR, Tech get their March Madness draws, UVA and VCU left off bracket

The madness is on, and four teams with state ties will be participating.
Virginia Tech, the ACC tournament winners, drew a No. 11 seed and will play Friday in Milwaukee, Wisc. against No. 6 seed Texas.
Richmond's dramatic run to the tournament will continue in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Spiders drew a No. 12 seed. They will face No. 5 seed Iowa on Thursday.
Longwood's men, making their first appearance in the tournament, drew a No. 14 seed. The Lancers will face No. 3 Tennessee on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Norfolk State, the MEAC champion, does not have to participate in a play-in game. The Spartans head to Ft. Worth, Texas for a Thursday game against No. 1 Baylor.
Game times will be announced later on Sunday.
VCU and Virginia are both considered likely picks for the NIT tournament. That bracket will be announced later Sunday on ESPN.