RTD's Mike Barber named Virginia sportswriter of the year

The members of the National Sports Media Association voted Richmond Times-Dispatch sportswriter Mike Barber the state's sportswriter of the year for 2020.
Barber is the paper's first winner since 2008, when Jeff White was given the honor.
Barber covers ACC sports for The Times-Dispatch, and a strong year of coverage included breaking news on how the coronavirus impacted local college programs, as well as several feature stories of note.
He wrote about the Lazore sisters, lacrosse players who are advocating for the game to be played by Native American females, and football player Sulaiman Kamara, who escaped civil war in his native Sierra Leone and ultimately received a scholarship at Wake Forest.
UVA radio announcer Dave Koehn was named the state sportscaster of the year.
Five memorable stories from 2020 by ACC beat writer Mike Barber
Support strong local journalism like these stories by subscribing to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in print or online.
Visit www.richmond.com/subscribenow for the latest subscription deals.
His family escaped Civil War in Sierra Leone, eventually regrouping together in the United States, where Sulaiman Kamara became a football sta…
Lacrosse is a Native American game, but for generations, it was only a game for the men of the tribes. Now, a pair of sisters are changing that.
It's been 10 years since UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love was murdered. In the decade since, her mother has worked to give the tragic story a…
UVA's Tomas Woldetensae left Italy to pursue his dream of playing basketball in America. His love for his mother both made that choice difficu…
Kenny Brooks' daughters grew up being held to a higher standard as the kids of a college coach. It didn't get easier when they decided to play…