RTD's Mike Barber named Virginia sportswriter of the year

The members of the National Sports Media Association voted Richmond Times-Dispatch sportswriter Mike Barber the state's sportswriter of the year for 2020.

Barber is the paper's first winner since 2008, when Jeff White was given the honor.

Barber covers ACC sports for The Times-Dispatch, and a strong year of coverage included breaking news on how the coronavirus impacted local college programs, as well as several feature stories of note.

He wrote about the Lazore sisters, lacrosse players who are advocating for the game to be played by Native American females, and football player Sulaiman Kamara, who escaped civil war in his native Sierra Leone and ultimately received a scholarship at Wake Forest.