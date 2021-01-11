 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RTD's Mike Barber named Virginia sportswriter of the year
0 comments

RTD's Mike Barber named Virginia sportswriter of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The members of the National Sports Media Association voted Richmond Times-Dispatch sportswriter Mike Barber the state's sportswriter of the year for 2020.

Barber is the paper's first winner since 2008, when Jeff White was given the honor.

Barber covers ACC sports for The Times-Dispatch, and a strong year of coverage included breaking news on how the coronavirus impacted local college programs, as well as several feature stories of note.

He wrote about the Lazore sisters, lacrosse players who are advocating for the game to be played by Native American females, and football player Sulaiman Kamara, who escaped civil war in his native Sierra Leone and ultimately received a scholarship at Wake Forest.

UVA radio announcer Dave Koehn was named the state sportscaster of the year.

Five memorable stories from 2020 by ACC beat writer Mike Barber

Support strong local journalism like these stories by subscribing to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in print or online. 

Visit www.richmond.com/subscribenow for the latest subscription deals.

BARBER RTD STAFF

Mike Barber

 Dean Hoffmeyer
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News