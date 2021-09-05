Running back rotation led by Kaelon Black, Latrele Palmer shines for JMU in season-opening win over Morehead State

“One man goes down, we have a whole running back room of pure workhorses,” said Palmer, who had 76 of his yards and both of his scores in the third quarter . “So, pretty much, any of us can go ahead and play, fill in the role."

Black did most of his damage in the first half, which included a 20-yard scamper to start the Dukes’ second drive and a 46-yard reception on a post route out of the backfield, jetting for 38 yards after the catch, to the Morehead State 32 yard line.

He finished with a pair of receptions for 48 yards total. And third-season sophomore Solomon Vanhorse added three catches for 39 yards and two scores in the pass game.

Black said during fall camp last month that the Dukes were using running backs in the passing game a lot, and they showed that wrinkle against Morehead State, which is a member of the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League. Black and Vanhorse already surpassed the spring season’s leading pass catcher among the running back group in Austin Douglas, who had three catches for 36 yards in four games earlier this year.

Black said he loves that aspect of JMU’s scheme, under Mike Shanahan, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason.

Quarterback Cole Johnson does, too.