Running back rotation led by Kaelon Black, Latrele Palmer shines for JMU in season-opening win over Morehead State

HARRISONBURG — The smile said it all.
In the moments after James Madison’s 68-10, season-opening win over Morehead State on Saturday evening, running back Kaelon Black took a second to reflect on what it was like to play in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time in his career — and on what was his first game action period since midway through the spring season earlier this year.
“It just feels great,” Black said, with a grin.
Black, a redshirt freshman, got the his first career start in the backfield for the second-ranked Dukes with All-American senior Percy Agyei-Obese still on the way back from a hamstring injury.
The last time Black touched a game field was at William & Mary on March 27, when he impressed with 141 yards and a touchdown in what was just his second collegiate game. But he wound up sitting the Dukes’ final four games of the spring campaign due to a health concern — he was evaluated for a heart issue and didn’t gain clearance again until the tail end of the season.
Back in the mix, though, Black had clearly continued to impress the JMU coaching staff. Coach Curt Cignetti said Saturday that Black had been the leader in the running back clubhouse from the get go heading into the opener, with Agyei-Obese out.
And Black backed up the staff’s confidence in him against Morehead State, showing no rust and plenty of athleticism in a 100-yard rushing effort, on 12 carries, in front of 22,229 fans.
Third-season sophomore Latrele Palmer added 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine carries for the Dukes, on a night when younger backs led the show with the seasoned veteran Agyei-Obese on the sideline.
“I thought all the backs ran well, but Kaelon and Latrele really did step it up,” Cignetti said. “And I expected that from Kaelon. Latrele, I knew he was going to get his touches. I was interested to see how he'd run because he's been fighting through a couple things. But I was really proud of the way he played."
Black and Palmer offer skill sets that differ, that they both put on display Saturday. Black is smaller, 5-10 and 200 pounds, and stands out for his agility, able to change direction on a dime.
Palmer is a bruising back, 6-foot and 220 pounds, able to power through potential tacklers.
The two led JMU in touches Saturday.
Agyei-Obese is a big part of the Dukes’ offense, as Palmer said Saturday. But even with Agyei-Obese out — and the spring season’s second-leading rusher, Jawon Hamiton, gone as a transfer to Eastern Michigan — JMU’s depth at the position showed.
“One man goes down, we have a whole running back room of pure workhorses,” said Palmer, who had 76 of his yards and both of his scores in the third quarter . “So, pretty much, any of us can go ahead and play, fill in the role."
Black did most of his damage in the first half, which included a 20-yard scamper to start the Dukes’ second drive and a 46-yard reception on a post route out of the backfield, jetting for 38 yards after the catch, to the Morehead State 32 yard line.
He finished with a pair of receptions for 48 yards total. And third-season sophomore Solomon Vanhorse added three catches for 39 yards and two scores in the pass game.
Black said during fall camp last month that the Dukes were using running backs in the passing game a lot, and they showed that wrinkle against Morehead State, which is a member of the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League. Black and Vanhorse already surpassed the spring season’s leading pass catcher among the running back group in Austin Douglas, who had three catches for 36 yards in four games earlier this year.
Black said he loves that aspect of JMU’s scheme, under Mike Shanahan, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason.
Quarterback Cole Johnson does, too.
“Especially Kaelon and Solomon. I think they're really shifty guys,” Johnson said. “And then when you get them lined up on a linebacker, or maybe an outside linebacker, nickel type of guy, I really trust those guys to win every time.
“So I really like getting the backs out into space. Because when they're all dropping back in coverage, people kind of forget about the backs usually."
Elsewhere in the running back group, freshman Peyton Rutherford added 58 yards on three carries Saturday, including a 56-yard run in the fourth quarter. Senior Lorenzo Bryant Jr., a transfer from Rhode Island, had 36 yards on seven carries, Douglas had 21 yards on the ground on five carries and Vanhorse had 14 yards on three carries. JMU finished with 345 total rushing yards.
Agyei-Obese is expected to be back either this Saturday against Maine or the following Saturday at Weber State.
But the rest of the group ruled the roost just fine in his stead, and it figures to be a boon when he is back.
"I think our whole running back room played really well,” Johnson said. “It's not many places you can have an All-American not play in a game and still have a bunch of guys in a room that can play at a super high level.”
