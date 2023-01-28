Ryan Dunn's spark off the bench helps No. 7 Virginia pull away from Boston College for sixth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Ryan Dunn entered Saturday afternoon a little extra amped, excited to face his older brother’s alma mater.

Virginia needed all the energy Dunn provided.

The freshman forward turned in an action-packed five-minute stint off the bench in the first half, with a pair of dunks, a steal and a block as No. 7 UVa turned a four-point deficit into a 76-57 win.

“I try to bring energy as much as I can,” said Dunn, whose brother Justin played baseball at Boston College and is now in the Major Leagues. “Just being able to go out and play with that type of intensity and passion is a big thing for me.”

On a day when the Cavaliers struggled with their outside shooting, forward Jayden Gardner led an attack in the paint. Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin each scored 18 and Dunn added six points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 16 minutes as Virginia won its sixth straight game.

The Cavaliers also grabbed nine offensive rebounds and forced 16 turnovers, which led to second-chance and transition points.

Dunn’s instant impact of the bench helped turn things in UVa’s favor Saturday afternoon at sold-out John Paul Jones Arena.

Dunn turned in five of the most exciting minutes possible in the first half, checking in off the bench with 11:38 to go before the break. Just over a minute later, Dunn slammed home an Isaac McKneely miss to tie the game 21-21.

With 8:08 to go, Reece Beekman found him for a thunderous allyoop dunk that brought the crowd to its feet as Dunn swung from the rim. Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) led 26-21.

“I was kind of anxious for this game, a little bit excited,” said Dunn, who said he planned to call his brother soon after the victory.

Then, after committing a turnover on the offensive end, Dunn got the ball back with a steal. He wasn’t done. Before heading to the bench with 6:12 left in the half, Dunn ran down Boston College’s T.J. Bickerstaff, blocking Bickerstaff’s fastbreak layup attempt from behind.

“Turnovers, they just magnitate towards him. He generates blocks, steals,” said Gardner. “His ability, on defense, to just be a nightmare is something we need.”

With UVa going just 2 for 13 from 3-point range to start the game, it found other ways to score the basketball, and Gardner – especially in the second half – led that charge.

Gardner scored eight of his 18 points during a four minute stretch early in the second half as Virginia went up 15 after a pair of his free throws with 17:38 to go.

“This time has a fine balance,” said Gardner. “When things aren’t going well, we can go inside. In the second half, we started stretching them out and we started hitting deep shots. I think we did a good job of mixing it up.”

Virginia finished with 20 assists on 30 field goals, committed 11 turnovers, and shot 50.8% for the game. The Cavaliers hit four of their six 3-pointers in the second half, scoring 70 or more points for the third straight game and 11th time this season. It's 11-0 in those games.

“I think they’re sharing the ball,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “Different guys are doing different things. There was a good mix. There was some drives. There was some 3s. Some offensive rebounds, some post-ups.”

The Eagles (10-12, 4-7), who had won back-to-back games coming in, got off to a strong start.

Forward Quentin Post, who missed most of the first half of the season with a foot injury, played with a protective facemask after breaking his nose during a collision in BC’s last game, a win over Louisville.

With UVa sending double-teams his way, Post turned the ball over on three of BC’s first four possessions, before settling in. He scored 14 points in a span of just over three minutes.

Post, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch, scored 14 of the Eagles’ first 16 points and finished the game with 24 points and six rebounds. Guard DeMarr Langford junior suffered an apparent knee injury in the first half and didn’t play after the break.

The Cavaliers, who had hit 41.9% of their 3-point attempts during the previous five games, connected on just two of their first 11 tries from beyond the arc Saturday.

Still, a 9-0 run late in the half helped UVa build a 35-25 lead with 2:20 to before the break. Franklin scored five of those points.

BC trailed 35-27 at halftime.

That would be as close as the visitors would get. Virginia found its 3-point shot some in the second half and went up 76-49 with 3:26 to play on a 3-pointer by Franklin.

The Cavaliers now face a quick turnaround, playing at Syracuse on Monday night.

“The momentum’s growing,” said Gardner.