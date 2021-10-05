Ryan Nelson's versatility helps UVA shuffle its offensive line to improve protection

Virginia had used the same starting lineup in every game this season before Miami: Nelson at left tackle, junior Joe Bissinger at left guard, senior Olu Olusegan at center, senior Chris Glaser at right guard and senior Ryan Swoboda at right tackle.

But with Haskins, a senior, coming back from an undisclosed injury, UVA had options on shuffling its front. It opened the Miami game with sophomore Jonathan Leech at left tackle but, by its fourth drive, had inserted Haskins to play alongside Nelson.

“That was right at the right time,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said of Haskins’ availability. “We look forward to a higher capacity with Bobby. Not just what he did but I do believe the capacity this week will be more.”

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Haskins appeared to be the odd man out on Virginia’s veteran offensive line. Olusegan, Glaser, Swoboda, Bissinger and Nelson were returning starters from last season, so Haskins – a Connecticut native who started 13 games at left tackle in 2019 but dealt with back issues last season – came into the year looking simply to help drive competition in practice and hope for an opportunity.

“We have a very deep, veteran O-line group,” Haskins said. “I think my job coming in was just to push everybody, keep everything as competitive as possible.”