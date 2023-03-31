With the Peppas blaring and fans cheering, Ryan Odom was officially introduced Friday afternoon as VCU's newest head men's basketball coach.

"What an unbelievable place that you guys have created here, and the atmosphere that you have created," Odom said.

"I don't really view this as an opportunity. I view this as a responsibility. And the responsibility is not lost on me at all. These banners that are up here are because of the former coaches ... but the players are the ones who get it done, and that's what it's going to be all about.

"The tradition of excellence that has existed at VCU is second to none ... What coach wouldn't want to coach here at VCU?"

VCU's president, Dr. Michael Rao, spoke of the school's commitment to the basketball team.

"Ryan, welcome to the Ram family," Rao said. "You're gonna love it."

Members of the team were in attendance for the announcement, which was made on the floor of the Siegel Center. Odom said he was able to have dinner with the players on Thursday night at the team's practice facility.

VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin said he's watched a number of Odom's games, and has long kept an eye on him as a top candidate if there was ever a potential opening in Richmond.

"His players play with joy," McLaughlin said. "They play with an absolute unbridled joy, and I know our players will love playing in his system next season."

