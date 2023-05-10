On two separate occasions, Dave Odom offered his son a spot with his Wake Forest program to serve as the next step in a rich basketball upbringing.

The first was as a walk-on out of R.J. Reynolds High in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The second was as a graduate assistant out of Hampden-Sydney College.

Determined to carve his own path, Ryan Odom turned his dad down both times.

“He said ‘Dad, I don’t want to do that,’” said Dave Odom, 80, as he discussed the basketball beginnings of a son who grew up around the game but wasn’t always sure he wanted to be a coach.

“He said, ‘I want to do what you did, which is you earned your own way, you did it as a player and as a coach.’”

Earn his own way Ryan did, all the way up to his current post as the man in charge of a new era of VCU basketball.

Dave Odom was an assistant at Virginia under Terry Holland for seven years in the 1980s before a 12-year stint at Wake (1989-2001), and Ryan’s basketball roots took shape in the commonwealth. The Odoms lived two doors down from the Hollands, and Ryan became close friends with Holland’s daughters, Kate and Ann-Michael.

Those years in Charlottesville encompassed much of Ryan Odom’s childhood.

The family lived about two blocks from the old University Hall, and Dave Odom remembers his son coming home from school, putting his books up, changing clothes and riding his bike down the tunnel straight into the arena and right out onto the open floor where Holland’s Cavaliers were practicing.

Former Virginia point guard Jeff Jones, now the coach at Old Dominion, was at the time an assistant under Holland. Jones, whom Dave Odom said had as much influence on Ryan’s early affinity for the game as anyone, would talk to Ryan and dribble between his legs on the bench.

The sight of such skill seemed to capture Ryan’s imagination, his dad said, adding that the family was fortunate to have someone of Jones’ caliber to mentor Ryan while Dave was immersed in helping Holland direct the ‘Hoos.

Those UVa years had a significant bearing on Ryan’s basketball development, as he attended Holland’s camps and grew up around the team. Ryan was born in 1974, and his dad was a Cavaliers assistant from 1982 until accepting the job at Wake in 1989.

From there, the Odoms moved back to Winston-Salem, where Ryan played out his high school career under longtime R.J. Reynolds coach Howard West.

One day when Ryan was a senior, his dad asked him if he wanted to go to a college where he could play. He could promise him a spot at Wake but wasn’t sure how much time he’d see on the court.

To which Ryan responded with the most grown-up thing his dad had heard him say to that point in his life: “He said, ‘Dad, I appreciate that, but I want to go to a school that I have a chance to play a lot. I want to go to a school where, when I’m out there, the game is in the balance and I’ll have some a chance to have some effect on how the game turns out,’” Dave Odom said with a strong note of pride in his voice.

“I was very proud of him for that. A lot of kids would have taken the easy way out, come to Wake Forest and sat on the bench, practiced with us but never really been happy. But he chose to do the other and go and kind of earn his way as he went along.”

Still, Ryan Odom wasn’t positive he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, even while on a record-setting 3-point pace for coach Tony Shaver’s Tigers.

The epiphany came via exposure to an alternative career path for Ryan, an economics major at H-SC whom his father had long seen as more likely to run a business than a layup line. Following his junior year in college, Odom went to work for Bank of America in Charlotte, spending time out on the floor as bonds were traded.

He came home to tell his father he’d decided.

“He said, ‘Dad, I want to coach.’ I said, ‘What?’” recalled a laughing Dave Odom.

“That’s the first I’d heard of that.”

Ryan told his father he’d missed basketball. And though the son of a coach sees the dark side of the profession — limited family time, inevitable disappointments, instability, pressure — he’d also seen his father happy doing what he loved.

“I said, ‘Ryan, you’re missing something. You need to get a broom in your hand and mop the floor and wash towels. All those things that I did as a high school coach, you haven’t done any of that,’” said Dave Odom, with another chuckle.

“He said, ‘Dad, I want to coach.’ I said, ‘Well I’ll help ya as best I can. But I don’t want you to think it’s all peaches and cream. It’s not. There are some days you wonder why you’re teaching it.”

Thus began a climb up the arduous and competitive coaching ladder. Ryan a year later turned down his father’s second offer to join his program at Wake, this time as a grad assistant.

He first joined Seth Greenberg’s staff as a GA at South Florida (1996-97) before stints at Furman (1997-99), UNC Asheville (1999-2000) and American (2000-03), where he developed a rapport with current Rams athletics director Ed McLaughlin in the early stages of his own career.

He reunited with Greenberg at Virginia Tech (2003-10), then spent a few years as an assistant at Charlotte (2010-15) before earning his first head job as the 49ers’ interim head coach in 2015.

Head coaching stops at Lenoir-Rhyne (2015-16); Maryland, Baltimore County (2016-21); and Utah State (2021-23) followed. Though Dave Odom regularly talks to his son about the game and their shared profession, he’s proud that Ryan carved his path through the ranks.

“I encouraged him to go and work under some of these other great coaches and find out how they did it,” Dave Odom said.

“At some point when you become a head coach, put all those together, and what comes out of the oven will be your style of coaching. And that really is what’s happened.”

When asked how he and his son’s coaching styles compare, Dave Odom said there are similarities and stark contrasts. He sees touches of influence passed down through everyone from himself to Jones, Holland, Greenberg, Shaver and more.

He did note particular proclivities for in-game adjustments at halftime and during timeouts, as well as an inventive flair for the offensive end of the floor.

Dave Odom hopes to attend as many VCU games as he can, and said he and Ryan’s mother, Lynn, are elated that Ryan is back on the East Coast coaching in a state where the family’s connections run deep.

“Ryan has his own mind, and it’s a good mind. We differ in the way we look at parts of the game. But every coach has a different way of doing things,” he said.

“I quickly learned that because he’s got his own way of coaching, particularly offense, I have learned to appreciate it and I encourage him to broaden his thoughts about the game offensively and install them, teach them to his team and get his team to believe in that.

“That’s what happened at UMBC, and it’s also what happened at Utah State. He sold his team on a certain style of play that was uniquely his. And I have been very pleased at the way he has taught the game. People that meet him like him, and they become lifelong friends. It’s amazing to me.”

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.