Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure power into Saturday A-10 semifinal meeting

Saint Louis isn’t playing only to win the A-10 championship. Potentially, there’s an at-large bid out there for the Billikens, who took another step in that direction with Friday’s 86-72 win over Massachusetts in the quarterfinals of the league tournament at the Robins Center.

Fourth-seeded SLU (14-5) meets top-seeded St. Bonaventure Saturday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals at the Siegel Center. The Billikens allowed 30 points from 6-foot-9, 240-pound UMass sophomore star Tre Mitchell, but dominated the boards 45-22.

The Minutemen (8-7) failed to keep the ball out of the lane, and SLU powered to hoops and free throws. Javonte Perkins, a 6-6 wing, scored 25, and 6-3 Jordan Goodwin added 18, with 14 rebounds, his 14th double-double in 19 games. SLU opened a 10-point lead very early, and UMass never mounted a scary threat.

“We grinded it out a little bit,” said SLU coach Travis Ford, the UMass’ coach 2005-08. “We’re going to have to play better [Saturday] for sure, but good to get a win under our belt.”