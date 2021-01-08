Sam Hauser emerging for No. 22 UVA heading into Boston College game

Even in the wins over Notre Dame and Wake, Hauser went just for 4 for 14 from beyond the arc. But he has found other ways to propel the UVA offense.

“I'm not just a shooter. I can do a lot of things,” said Hauser, who is tied for second on the team with 17 assists. “Obviously, find my spot in the mid-post and playing out of there, kind of creating and making the right play. It's not always to go score, but sometimes other guys get open by me being aggressive. I am just trying to find other ways to score than just the three ball. I think I've done a good job with that the last couple games.”

Another thing the 6-foot-8 Hauser has excelled at this season has been crashing the glass. He leads Virginia averaging 7 rebounds a game.

“He knows how to pursue the ball and he's sturdy and he just, he finds it he goes after it,” said Bennett. “I mean rebounding is about heart. It's about finding it pursuing and going and grabbing it and making it yours and Sam does that.”

Defense has been, perhaps, the biggest adjustment for Hauser going from Marquette to UVA, where Bennett’s program prides itself on the defensive end. Hauser has had to master the pack-line. It’s the area he worked most on during his redshirt year sitting out last season and Bennett said he’s been pleased with Hauser’s progress.