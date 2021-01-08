Sam Hauser emerging for No. 22 UVA heading into Boston College game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Sam Hauser’s prolific perimeter scoring ability figured to elevate Virginia’s offense this basketball season. That’s a big part of the reason Tony Bennett’s team entered the year as the favorites to win the ACC.
But Hauser, the former Marquette transfer who sat out last season for UVA, got off to a slow start.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Hauser said this week. “I think part of it is, I hadn’t played a basketball game in a while. I think I’m finally starting to get my legs under me and get more comfortable in this system and what Coach Bennett wants. I just want to stay aggressive and do what this team needs me to do.”
Since entering ACC play, Hauser has been doing just that. He posted back-to-back double-doubles leading No. 22 Virginia (6-2, 2-0 ACC) to wins over Notre Dame and Wake Forest, scoring 29 points and grabbing 21 rebounds combined in the two contests.
He’ll look to keep that going Saturday when the Cavaliers visit Boston College (2-8, 0-4).
“I told him, I want him to be assertive,” said Bennett. “He’s always looking to make the right play, whether it’s aggressive to score or finding the next pass.”
Most encouraging for UVA, the strongest part of Hauser’s offensive game has yet to be on display. He shot a staggering 44.5% from 3-point range during his three seasons at Marquette. This year, he’s just 8 for 27 on his 3-point attempts, a success rate of only 29.6%.
Even in the wins over Notre Dame and Wake, Hauser went just for 4 for 14 from beyond the arc. But he has found other ways to propel the UVA offense.
“I'm not just a shooter. I can do a lot of things,” said Hauser, who is tied for second on the team with 17 assists. “Obviously, find my spot in the mid-post and playing out of there, kind of creating and making the right play. It's not always to go score, but sometimes other guys get open by me being aggressive. I am just trying to find other ways to score than just the three ball. I think I've done a good job with that the last couple games.”
Another thing the 6-foot-8 Hauser has excelled at this season has been crashing the glass. He leads Virginia averaging 7 rebounds a game.
“He knows how to pursue the ball and he's sturdy and he just, he finds it he goes after it,” said Bennett. “I mean rebounding is about heart. It's about finding it pursuing and going and grabbing it and making it yours and Sam does that.”
Defense has been, perhaps, the biggest adjustment for Hauser going from Marquette to UVA, where Bennett’s program prides itself on the defensive end. Hauser has had to master the pack-line. It’s the area he worked most on during his redshirt year sitting out last season and Bennett said he’s been pleased with Hauser’s progress.
Bennett noted that Hauser has drawn some challenging individual defensive matchups early this season, including Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski.
Hauser’s teammates say he’s a complete player.
“Sam is a great player all over, from defense to offense, and just making the right plays,” said freshman guard Reece Beekman. “He’s really shooting the ball well and making plays for others. He’s unselfish so he’s just helping us a lot.”
